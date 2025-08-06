Richard Briandt installed as Asafoatse Dzahene IV

Mr Richard Briandt, an Information Technology (IT) professional and techpreneur, has been installed as Asafoatse Dzahene IV and inducted into the Osu Stool Council.

Now known as Asafoatse Boni Nii Dzahene IV, he represents the historic Briandt Family of Osu Blogodo in the Greater Accra Region.

The ceremony took place July 19, 2025, at Osu, in the presence of family elders and members of the Osu Stool Council.

Speaking after his enstoolment, Asafoatse Dzahene IV expressed commitment to fostering unity and serving the interest of the youth in the community.

“It is a deep honour to take up this mantle…I step into this role with humility, pride in my ancestry, and an unshakable belief that our traditions can power our future. I am here to serve—with culture in one hand, and innovation in the other,” he stated.

In his role as Dzahene, Mr Briandt said he is committed to supporting the Osu and Ga-Dangme community by promoting education and technology as powerful tools for progress.

His initial focus includes empowering young people with relevant digital skills to access global opportunities and improve employability.

Mr Briandt also aims to help document Ga-Dangme stories, language, and traditions using accessible technology.

In addition to creating platforms for inclusive economic development, he plans to support boxing and football, revive traditional performances, and other cultural programmes to inspire pride and attract cultural tourism.

“This title or position is not just about carrying a sword—it is to carry a story, a duty, and a vision…I intend to write a new chapter, one where our youth have the skills to lead, the heritage to stand tall, and the opportunities to thrive,” he added.

Asafoatse Dzahene, is explained as a revered title in the Osu chieftaincy structure, symbolizing both military and civic leadership within the Asafo (traditional military) system.

Mr. Briandt now joins a distinguished line of "Asafoatsemei" in his family who assumed the role in his family since the 1800s.

Richard Briandt, is a former winner of the World Youth Summit Award for innovations in maternal health in Austria in 2011, and in 2014. He was named one of the Top 100 Innovators by Startup Chile, Latin America’s leading entrepreneurship accelerator.

He explained that the installation of Asafoatse Dzahene IV reawakens a lineage that dates back to the early 1700s, when Danish merchant, Ambiorn Christensen Brandt, settled on the Gold Coast and married into Ga royalty.

"Over time, his descendants became known as the Briandt Family of Osu Blorgodo, custodians of the “Dzahene” title.

"Notable predecessors include Dzahene I, Akwetey Blofo (Wilhelm Douglass Akwetey Briandt), a distinguished leader and the original bearer of the sacred ‘Tsi’ (sword of office).

"Other are Dzahene II, Captain William Douglas Briandt, and Dzahene III, Edgar Briandt, who restored the lineage after years of caretaker stewardship," he noted.

Over the years, several respected individuals from within the broader family circle were asked to serve in caretaker roles, while a direct successor from the Briandt male line was being prepared.

The family’s broader legacy includes figures like Rev. Adolf Briandt, composer of Hymn 192 in the Presbyterian Hymnal; E.C. Briandt, first captain of Ghana’s Black Stars; and Julius Caesar Briandt, a 19th-century merchant and leader during the Ga resistance.