‘No day passes without me thinking of death’ — Murtala’s words a day before helicopter crash

The late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, had said no day passed without him thinking about death.

The Minister, who was also the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, made the remark during an interview on Diamond FM on Tuesday, August 5 — just a day before the helicopter crash that claimed his life and seven others.

According to him, the thought of death constantly shaped his priorities and made him less interested in material wealth.

“No day passes without me thinking about death, and so that material vanity — it doesn’t shape my life or my world,” Dr Murtala Mohammed said in the telephone interview.

Among those who also died in the crash was the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

Other victims included Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The team was travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at tackling illegal mining.

As part of measures to honour the dead, the presidency has directed that all national flags across the country be flown at half-mast.