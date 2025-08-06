‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash

The African Union (AU) has extended its condolences to Ghana following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight persons, including two ministers of state, on Wednesday, August 6.

In a statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the continental body said it received the news of the crash with deep sorrow and described it as a national tragedy for a fellow member state.

The AU also expressed its solidarity with the Government and people of Ghana, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging the country to stay strong in this moment of collective grief.

“The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.

”Heartfelt condolences to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy,” the statement read in part.

Among those who died in the crash were the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Other victims included Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The team was travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at tackling illegal mining.

As part of measures to honour the dead, the presidency has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast across the country.