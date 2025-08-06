ModernGhana logo
Can We Mourn First, Please?

Must everything be about politics, even death?

It is painful how we have become a people who cannot even mourn without pointing political fingers. The moment a politician dies tragically, the noise begins. The blame game takes over. The insults fly. The comparisons start. And before we know it, the death itself becomes a background detail.

This is not right. We are slowly losing our humanity.

When someone dies, no matter their party colours, what must come first is compassion. Respect. Silence. Mourning. Consoling the family. Honouring the life that was lost. Being human.

Whether NPP or NDC, life is life. A person is a person. The grief is real. The pain is raw. Can we allow room for that first before we start throwing stones and pushing agendas?

And then comes the equalization. “When our person died, you said this.” “When theirs died, you didn't do that.” “Where were you when this or that happened?” This back-and-forth is petty. It does not heal. It does not help. It only opens old wounds and distracts from the current pain.

Let the bereaved bury their loved ones in peace. Let the country reflect. Let us show that we are not only political animals, but human beings with beating hearts and shared sorrow.

There will be time to ask questions. There will be time for accountability. There will be time for investigations and conversations. But not now. Not immediately. Not when the tears are still falling and the wounds are still fresh.

We owe the dead and their families that much.

So, please, before you post that comment or share that opinion, please, pause and ask yourself:

Is this what is needed right now?
Humanity must come before party. Always.
By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana 🇬🇭

#Puobabanga
#GhanaHasLost
#WeMourn

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

