Can We Mourn First, Please?

Must everything be about politics, even death?

It is painful how we have become a people who cannot even mourn without pointing political fingers. The moment a politician dies tragically, the noise begins. The blame game takes over. The insults fly. The comparisons start. And before we know it, the death itself becomes a background detail.

This is not right. We are slowly losing our humanity.

When someone dies, no matter their party colours, what must come first is compassion. Respect. Silence. Mourning. Consoling the family. Honouring the life that was lost. Being human.

Whether NPP or NDC, life is life. A person is a person. The grief is real. The pain is raw. Can we allow room for that first before we start throwing stones and pushing agendas?

And then comes the equalization. “When our person died, you said this.” “When theirs died, you didn't do that.” “Where were you when this or that happened?” This back-and-forth is petty. It does not heal. It does not help. It only opens old wounds and distracts from the current pain.

Let the bereaved bury their loved ones in peace. Let the country reflect. Let us show that we are not only political animals, but human beings with beating hearts and shared sorrow.

There will be time to ask questions. There will be time for accountability. There will be time for investigations and conversations. But not now. Not immediately. Not when the tears are still falling and the wounds are still fresh.

We owe the dead and their families that much.

So, please, before you post that comment or share that opinion, please, pause and ask yourself:

Is this what is needed right now?

Humanity must come before party. Always.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana 🇬🇭

