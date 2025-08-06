ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: ‘We’re with Ghana in this grief’ — Sierra Leone President Maada Bio

Tributes & Condolences President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio
WED, 06 AUG 2025
President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has expressed his condolences to President John Mahama and the people of Ghana following the military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on Wednesday, August 6.

In a social media post on the same day, the Sierra Leonean leader said his country stands with Ghana in this moment of grief.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana that has taken the lives of the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment, and the entire crew.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that the people of Sierra Leone stand in solidarity with you as you mourn this profound loss. We are with you in your grief,” he wrote.

The deceased include the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Six others who perished in the crash are Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

They were on their way to Obuasi to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which aims to combat illegal mining.

Meanwhile, the presidency has directed that all national flags across the country be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

