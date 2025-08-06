ModernGhana logo
Tributes & Condolences ‘We’re reeling with sorrow and grief’ — NPP mourns victims of helicopter crash
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight persons, including two ministers of state, NDC officials and members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 6, and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party described the incident as a national disaster that has left the country in mourning.

The NPP described the loss as a blow to the affected families the nation as a whole, noting that the victims were individuals who dedicated their lives to the service of the country and must be remembered with honour and dignity.

The party also urged the state to conduct a swift and transparent investigation to uncover the cause of the crash.

“We are reeling with sorrow and grief following the tragic crash of a military helicopter that claimed the lives of all eight persons onboard.

“Their passing is not only a devastating blow to their families but also a profound loss to the entire nation they worked to protect and build,” the part said.

The party called on all Ghanaians to unite in prayer and compassion during this difficult time, and also urged citizens to extend support to the grieving families.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

