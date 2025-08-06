Court jails miner 15years for defiling friend's sister

The Circuit Court in Tarkwa presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu has sentenced Augustine Alavi, a 20-year-old miner, to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his friend’s eight-year-old sister.

Alavi, who pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement was said to have sexually assaulted the victim in an uncompleted classroom.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Adams Mumuni, prosecuting told the court that the complainant is the victim’s mother, while Alavi is a friend to the victim’s elder brother, and they all reside in the same vicinity in Asankragwa in the Western Region.

He said on May 4, 2025, around 9:00 pm, the victim who had closed from evening class was on her way home when she met Alavi and he asked her to follow him to the All-Saint Preparatory School compound, to show her something.

Prosecution said the victim followed Alavi because she knew him, and when they got to the school’s premises, he lured her into one of the uncompleted classrooms and defiled her on some wooden planks parked on the floor.

Detective Chief Inspector Mumuni said after the act, Alavi instructed the victim to discard her pant as it was stained, and she complied, and he further warned her not to tell anyone.

He said as they were heading to their respective homes, when they met the complainant who was searching for the victim, and she narrated all that happened to her.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant, with the aid of some residents, nabbed Alavi to the Asankragwa police station and lodged an official complaint, and he was re-arrested and detained for investigation.

He said a medical form was issued to the complainant on behalf of the victim for medical examination and report.

Detective Chief Inspector Mumuni said the form endorsed by a medical officer was returned to the police on May 5, 2025, indicating that the victim had been defiled.

The prosecutor said Alavi admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness, led the police to the scene, and recounted how he committed the offence.

