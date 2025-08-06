Helicopter crash: Tsatsu Tsikata cancels 50-year Bar anniversary in honour of departed souls

Legal luminary and leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tsatsu Tsikata

Legal luminary and leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tsatsu Tsikata, has cancelled a scheduled three-day celebration marking his 50 years at the Ghana Bar.

The move, announced in a press release dated Wednesday, August 6, is in honour of two ministers of state, NDC officials, and servicemen who lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

“Following the tragic news of a helicopter crash that has sadly taken the lives of the two Ministers of State and six others, the three-day event to celebrate fifty years of my legal practice is cancelled. We are overwhelmed with grief, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” the statement read.

The commemorative event was to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from August 6 to 8, 2025, between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily, under the theme: “Celebrating 50 Years of Tsatsu Tsikata at the Ghana Bar – 1975 to 2025.”

The programme was expected to spotlight Tsikata’s life, work and impact through a series of conversations, memories and reflections, featuring his students, work colleagues, and friends in Ghana and abroad.

The first evening, August 6, was to focus on Tsikata’s legal practice in the courts, military tribunals, corporate world, and even in prison.

The second evening, August 7, was scheduled to highlight his academic career, with several former students sharing their memories.

On the third evening, August 8, former Attorney General Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu and lawyer Kyeretwie Opoku—who worked with Tsikata at GNPC—were expected to speak on his wider involvement in the NDC and national life, after which Tsikata was to offer his personal reflections.