Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, 6 others dead — Presidency confirms

WED, 06 AUG 2025 1

The presidency has confirmed the death of the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, in a helicopter crash.

Six other persons, including key government and party officials, also lost their lives in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The other casualties are Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter (surname yet to be confirmed); Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

They were travelling to Obuasi to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, aimed at tackling illegal mining.

Announcing the development at a press briefing at Jubilee House, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah said national flags are to be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims.

This tragic confirmation follows an earlier announcement by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) that one of its helicopters had gone off the radar during a flight from Accra to Obuasi on the morning of Wednesday, August 6.

In a statement issued the same day, GAF said: “A GAF helicopter, Z9, that took off this morning at 0912hrs from Accra and heading for Obuasi is currently off the radar. All efforts are being made to establish contact. On board were 3 crew and 5 passengers.”

“Further details to be communicated soon,” the statement added. It was signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Ahin (Ghana Navy), Acting Director General, Public Relations.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Osei Gyeabour | 8/6/2025 7:06:48 PM

If a member of NPP dies NDC describe it as a ritual dead but when these people died on the mission to straighten their galamsay operation some people called it an accident

