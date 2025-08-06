MTN Ghana’s Shaibu Haruna emerges Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2025

This year’s Ghana Chief Executive Officer’s (CEOs) Vision and Awards has taken place in Accra, with Mr Shaibu Haruna, CEO, MobileMoney(MoMo) Ltd., emerging ‘CEO of the Year’.

The event, the 4th in a series, which took place on August 3, 2025, was organised by Globe Productions Ltd.

The objective of the Awards is to celebrate top-performing CEOs across more than 30 sectors to project their visionary leadership and measurable impact.

The award recognises Mr Haruna’s outstanding leadership, innovation and transformative impact within the Financial Technology (FinTech) sector.

Under his leadership, MobileMoney Ltd. has strengthened its position as a digital finance leader, accelerating financial inclusion and driving customer-focused innovation across Ghana.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Haruna noted that the recognition was a testament to the incredible work of the MobileMoney Ltd. team as well as the entire Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana team.

He pledged MTN Ghana’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions that will empower individuals, businesses and communities across Ghana, and beyond.

Mr Haruna is a seasoned Executive with over two and a half decades of commercial experience in diverse businesses across Africa and the Middle East. His expertise spans Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), Automobile, Financial Services, E-Commerce and Telecoms.

The past eighteen years of his career has been in telecoms/digital services, where he led channel and business transformation/turnaround in Ghana, Uganda, South Africa and Saudi Arabia markets.

A greater part of his telecommunications career has been with MTN where he spearheaded the highly-rated distribution model for MTN in Ghana, which has since been replicated across the majority of MTN Group markets.

In 2022,Mr Haruna was appointed CEO of MobileMoney Ltd., a subsidiary of Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) and market leader of digital financial services.

Since its launch in 2009, MobileMoney Ltd. has remained committed to driving financial inclusion and contributed significantly to shaping the future of digital payments and unlocking economic opportunities for its customers.

Mr Haruna dedicated the Award to MoMo customers and the various stakeholder groups whose partnership, loyalty and commitment in using the MoMo platform have contributed to deepening financial inclusion in Ghana.