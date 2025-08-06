ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MTN Ghana’s Shaibu Haruna emerges Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2025

By G.D. Zaney, Esq.
Business Features L-R Paapa Osei Head, Legal & Reputation Management MML, Shaibu Haruna CEO MML, Susan Yawson, Chief Finance Officer MML, Doreen Misrowoda Advisor Stakeholder Mgt & Comms MML
WED, 06 AUG 2025
L-R Paapa Osei Head, Legal & Reputation Management MML, Shaibu Haruna CEO MML, Susan Yawson, Chief Finance Officer MML, Doreen Misrowoda Advisor Stakeholder Mgt & Comms MML

This year’s Ghana Chief Executive Officer’s (CEOs) Vision and Awards has taken place in Accra, with Mr Shaibu Haruna, CEO, MobileMoney(MoMo) Ltd., emerging ‘CEO of the Year’.

The event, the 4th in a series, which took place on August 3, 2025, was organised by Globe Productions Ltd.

The objective of the Awards is to celebrate top-performing CEOs across more than 30 sectors to project their visionary leadership and measurable impact.

The award recognises Mr Haruna’s outstanding leadership, innovation and transformative impact within the Financial Technology (FinTech) sector.

Under his leadership, MobileMoney Ltd. has strengthened its position as a digital finance leader, accelerating financial inclusion and driving customer-focused innovation across Ghana.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Haruna noted that the recognition was a testament to the incredible work of the MobileMoney Ltd. team as well as the entire Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana team.

He pledged MTN Ghana’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions that will empower individuals, businesses and communities across Ghana, and beyond.

Mr Haruna is a seasoned Executive with over two and a half decades of commercial experience in diverse businesses across Africa and the Middle East. His expertise spans Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), Automobile, Financial Services, E-Commerce and Telecoms.

The past eighteen years of his career has been in telecoms/digital services, where he led channel and business transformation/turnaround in Ghana, Uganda, South Africa and Saudi Arabia markets.

A greater part of his telecommunications career has been with MTN where he spearheaded the highly-rated distribution model for MTN in Ghana, which has since been replicated across the majority of MTN Group markets.

In 2022,Mr Haruna was appointed CEO of MobileMoney Ltd., a subsidiary of Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) and market leader of digital financial services.

Since its launch in 2009, MobileMoney Ltd. has remained committed to driving financial inclusion and contributed significantly to shaping the future of digital payments and unlocking economic opportunities for its customers.

Mr Haruna dedicated the Award to MoMo customers and the various stakeholder groups whose partnership, loyalty and commitment in using the MoMo platform have contributed to deepening financial inclusion in Ghana.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Weve lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah We've lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah

50 minutes ago

NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash

51 minutes ago

Dr. Mensa Otabil Mensa Otabil delivers powerful prayer for families of helicopter crash victims a...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably

2 hours ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

2 hours ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

2 hours ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

2 hours ago

Bodies of the 8 victims recovered from the accident scene Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from hel...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line