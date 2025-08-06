The Saga of Mysteriously Disappearing Electronic Car Keys at Tema Port

Buying a car in Ghana, whether new or used, is quite an experience. As I neared retirement after forty-three years of working in higher education in the United States, I contemplated spending more time in Ghana during my retirement years. I especially eyed the summer months, beginning in June, as an opportune time to come and reconnect with friends, family, and former boarding school mates from Prempeh College. Unlike previous shorter stays when I rented a car with a driver, I figured I would need a car for longer stays each summer.

I explored ways to get a decent, used car, preferably a 4x4 that handles the roads in Ghana well. I went to a Toyota dealership in Accra to talk to a salesman. I left my contact information with specifications as to the kind of used car I was looking for - make, model, age, mileage, and price range. I made no headway there. I asked a friend at the University of Ghana to help me find a suitable car from a private seller. He found me a 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with a little under 50,000 kilometers on the odometer. Strangely, the owner wanted the same amount he paid for the car when he bought it new six years earlier. As much as I wanted to avoid the hassles of shipping a car to Ghana, that is what I ended up doing.

I shipped a base model of one of Lexus’s SUVs with electronic key on board. The car was driven onto the ship in Baltimore. But when the car arrived at the Tema Port, the electronic key had mysteriously disappeared and the car was deemed “un-drivable.” It was mechanically lifted off the ship at a cost of 1,200 Cedis, and the rear fender was damaged. Three months later, when the front passenger seat was moved forward to make for more legroom in the back for me, lo and behold, there was the laminated tag that was attached to the electronic key with the car’s particulars. It was lodged under the seat. It looks like it fell through the side of the seat when it was ripped off the key. It was evidence that the electronic key had been in the car when it arrived at Tema. After all, the car was driven onto the ship in Baltimore, meaning the key was in the car when it left the United States.

I shared this with two people, my younger brother who had shipped a Toyota SUV the year before, and my friend at the University of Ghana who had shipped a Toyota sedan a few years back. Both of them said their electronic keys had also mysteriously disappeared when their cars got to Tema, that their vehicles were deemed un-drivable, and that they had paid to have their cars lifted off the ship. My brother’s car was damaged in the process. Fortunately, we all had spare electronic keys which our agents used to drive the cars from Tema once they were cleared. One of the cars was shipped from Rhode Island, one from Boston, and the other from Baltimore. The Tema port is the common denominator in all three shipments. We all ended up buying duplicate keys from local dealers at significant cost, not to mention having to spend money to fix the damage caused to the cars when they were lifted off the ship.

Why are electronic keys mysteriously disappearing from cars shipped to Tema? We have speculated as to whether these keys are being taken and sold on the “Black Market” to be reprogrammed and re-sold, but we obviously do not know for sure. We have also speculated as to who gets the 1,200 Cedis charged for mechanically lifting a so-called un-drivable car off the ship? Is the money going to the port and hence to the Ghana government? I believe, as do my colleagues who have suffered the same fate, that these are fair questions that deserve answers. It is a stressful experience to ship a car to Ghana. The duty on cars is astronomical. To have to pay for one’s car to be lifted off the ship because the electronic key mysteriously disappeared, to deal with repairing damage to the car from being lifted off the ship, and to have to spend money to buy a replacement electronic key for the one that disappeared is just plain unacceptable. If there are others who have had this same experience, it is my hope that they will speak up, perhaps through more opinion letters to the editor of the Daily Graphic. Maybe this will trigger an investigation that will produce satisfactory answers. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Dr. Francis Achampong

Emeritus Professor, Penn State University, and Emeritus Chancellor,

Penn State Mont Alto and Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.