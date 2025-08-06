‘Lumbalove’, awesome global tributes to Ghana’s undisputed highlife superstar

Surely, the seemingly universal candlelight vigil held in honour of ‘Burger Highlife’ superstar Daddy Lumba on August 2, 2025, must qualify for a Guinness Book of Records entry as the most extensive, simultaneous mourning vigil for one person!

It could also count as another Ghana first, ours being a country known for pacesetting. And that was not even the funeral itself for the man with the undisputed, fitting title, ‘highlife legend’!

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, better known by his stage name, ‘Daddy Lumba’, was born at Nsuta, in the Ashanti Region on September 29, 1964. Reportedly his stage name is a carryover from his student days at the Juaben Senior High School. The devastating news of his death at The Bank Hospital, in Accra, on Saturday, July 26, 2025, came early that day.

The extent of love demonstrated for him across the world by highlife lovers and other admirers can perhaps best be described by the term ‘Lumbalove’, or even ‘Lumbamania’, reminiscent of the term ‘Beatlemania’ that described the popularity of the British pop and rock band sensation of the 1960s, The Beatles.

However, where Beatlemania was mainly identified with hysterical, screaming teenage girls, Lumba music devotees span both genders, age groups and borders.

A memorable quip expressed by someone in a video clip was that there is no one venue big enough to host a Lumba funeral, so each community should be allowed to hold its Lumba funeral. Indeed, some humourists have termed it ‘one district, one funeral’ – clearly mimicking the ‘One District One Factory’ initiative of the past New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Live streamed, the Independence Square national vigil, was announced in a media release on July 27 by the family lawyers, Baba Jamal and Associates, as being organised “under the auspices of the Creative Arts Agency”. It gave the assurance that funeral arrangement details would be communicated in due course.

President John Mahama was among the first to express deep sorrow at the news. In a July 27 Facebook post, he described Lumba “as a musical genius whose timeless compositions served as the soundtrack to many Ghanaian lives. … On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones for their irreplaceable loss.”

On July 28, the news of the day was that even in Parliament, Lumba’s death had an unprecedented impact on the proceedings. Not only were the MPs eulogizing the musician by statements, their words were backdropped by Lumba hits! That must be a first, the Honourables singing highlife classics in the Chamber!

Furthermore, this week information has come from Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, about the funeral. According to Lumba’s family head, named as Opanin Kofi Owusu Boahen, “Daddy Lumba is the grandson of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II” and “Otumfuo has given the family the green light to prepare for the one-week observance and grand funeral of the late musician, to honour his memory” (Daily Guide, August 5, 2025).

On August 30, the traditional ‘One Week’ remembrance is scheduled to take place in Accra, the family has announced.

Remarkably, last year, a Lumba song, ‘Mpempen do me’ (thousands love me), was listed among the favourite songs of Britain’s King Charles! Who knows, perhaps among other things, the King felt a bond with Lumba through their shared name, Charles!

No wonder Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Keith McMahon, was among the dignitaries who called at the Lumba residence to pay their respects to the family. “King Charles is a big fan of Daddy Lumba,” he said in an interview there.

Places which also hosted vigils on August 2, included Dubai, New York and London. In Germany, fellow music giant Stonebuoy poignantly paused his performance at a venue “to honour the memory of Lumba” while mobile phone lights replaced candles. Similarly, in Philadelphia, USA, a concert by rappers paused to celebrate Lumba.

Instagram reported on July 28 that during his ‘5Five Alive Tour’ stop in Toronto (Canada), Nigerian superstar Davido moved fans to tears as he paid tribute to highlife legend Lumba.

“Mid-performance, Davido surprised the crowd by singing one of Lumba’s classic hits, dedicating the emotional moment to the icon.”

And, doubtless, Lumba fans and friends in Germany, where he lived for years, too, showed their love.

Here in Ghana, apart from the Independence Square national one, vigils were reported from the ‘Kantamanto Traphouse’ said to be a group at the Kantamanto Market in Accra; Koforidua; the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi; and other places. Needless to say, the accompanying music of the vigil everywhere was Lumba evergreens, with the attendees enthusiastically, mournfully, singing along and dancing.

To me there is good reason why Ghanaian filmmakers should be rushing to secure the rights to produce a movie about the life of musician extraordinaire, Daddy Lumba. From his back-to-back highlife hits, 30 albums and more than 200 songs, Lumba’s story is rich material for a film, as well as a book or two.

As indicated, since the announcement of his death, his home in the Accra suburb of East Legon, has welcomed a continuing stream of mourners, from VVIPs to grassroots fans, calling to pay their respects to the bereaved family, as well as sign the Book of Condolence.

Political heavyweights, notably from the NPP, who have visited the family’s home, include former President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Kufuor; and some from other political parties.

How many bereaved families could be thus honoured, and by so many demonstrating solidarity?

An astounding revelation was that it appears that a stalwart of the ruling National Democratic Congress, Baba Jamal, is the lead lawyer for the Lumba family! It’s known that the now in opposition NPP claims Lumba as their own, following his compelling campaign song for the then candidate Akufo-Addo, ‘Nana is a winner’ (released in 2008 and featuring in the 2012 and 2016 campaigns), which Akufo-Addo credits as having been instrumental in his election victory.

A Wikipedia entry notes:

“During the development of Germany-based Burger Highlife in the late 1980s, Lumba began his musical career as part of the Lumba Brothers duo with fellow Ghanaian artist Nana Acheampong. Both were migrants living in Germany at the time. (In 1989) they released their sole studio album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom (meaning, ‘we’re nearly in a rut, here in a foreign land, bogged down by difficulties blocking our fortune seeking) (and) the title track became a hit back home in Ghana and is considered one of the most celebrated songs in highlife music. Shortly after the duo disbanded in the early 1990s, Lumba embarked on a solo career.”

What was not apparent behind Lumba’s flamboyant hairstyles; entrancing music videos; superb, energetic dancing; infectious smiles and laughter, was his constant battle with illness and pain. According to sources, a spinal injury in his youth had increasingly affected him in the past 15 years. His ill health evidently accounts for his many farewell songs.

Another surprise was that despite his youthful, ‘Peter Pan’ appearance, he was a responsible family man with adult children, three by his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and five with his second wife, Priscilla Ofori-Atta. As with showbiz stars, fans rarely think of them as parents or homemakers, but tend to view them in the mode of Peter Pan, the fictional character who never grows old.

An equally fascinating conclusion is that he was singing his life, and doubtless appreciation was important to him. The names mentioned in his songs – some of whom have been featured in the media – are people whose support he felt he needed to immortalise.

And what better thank you could anybody wish for than to be celebrated in a Lumba hit?

A major, touching example, is the classic ‘Theresa’. In it he celebrates the girl from a wealthy home, said to have been his school mate and first love, who helped him tremendously, including financial support to travel to Germany.

My personal favourites among the numerous Lumba classics are: Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom; Ahenfo Kyiniye (the umbrellas of chiefs), a collaboration with another star, Pat Thomas (loosely translated as: “we all came into the world one by one, we didn’t all come on one day; therefore, each will depart at different times. Similarly, the umbrellas of chiefs are all of different sizes).

Theresa; ‘Obi ate meso buo’ (someone has released me from under a stone; I now have a lover who appreciates me); ‘Nana is a winner’; and ‘Ankwanoma’ (a solitary bird); English translation by Dr Kwabena Antwi Boasiako: “Like a solitary bird I offer myself in sacrifice, striving my utmost until the moment to leave arrives … I shall leave when my time arrives …If you were related to the woodpecker, you would surely have bought it an axe, for it engages in perilous ventures, Charles, that’s akin to my destiny.”

While the nation ponders over an appropriate, everlasting memorial for Daddy Lumba, I repeat my suggestion about the Guinness Book of Records, and to Ghana’s filmmakers.

Above all, I think that the family and the Government should give serious consideration to the suggestion that the funeral should not be a one venue event, but rather honour him with funerals held in many parts of the country; even globally.

After all, Daddy Lumba was a national, and international highlife legend. The success of the simultaneous, global candlelight vigil is a pointer that, similarly, apart from the main funeral, there could be Lumba funerals in different places.