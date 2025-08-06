Zango Coordinator urges embrace of education in Zango communities

The National Coordinator for Zango Development, Alhaji Baban Lami Abu Sadat, has called on parents and young people in Zango communities across the country to fully embrace government policies that promote human and community development.

During separate engagements with traditional, religious, and women leaders in Kasoa and Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region, Alhaji Abu Sadat emphasized that education remains the foundation for sustainable progress.

Addressing gatherings of chiefs, imams, and magajias (women leaders) as part of his nationwide familiarization tour, he encouraged parents to make the education of their children, especially girls, a top priority. He described it as a critical tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment within Zango communities.

"Education is the gateway to every opportunity," he stated. "We cannot talk about developing our Zangos if our children are not in school. Parents must take advantage of the government’s policies, including scholarships and job creation initiatives, to secure a better future for the next generation,” he added.

Alhaji Abu Sadat also highlighted the current administration's strong commitment, under President John Dramani Mahama, to improving the lives of people in Zango and Muslim communities. This, he said, is reflected in several interventions focused on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education, and infrastructure development.

Responding to his remarks, Odikro Sani Seidu, Chief of Kasoa Zango, speaking on behalf of sub and tribal chiefs as well as religious leaders, praised President Mahama’s deep interest in the development of Zango and Muslim communities across the country. He described it as a defining feature of inclusive leadership.

Chief Awudu Issaka of Gomoa Nyanyano also commended the government, singling out the appointment of Alhaji Abu Sadat as National Coordinator for Zango Development. He described it as “one of the best appointments,” adding that “the president could not have chosen a better person.”

The traditional and religious leaders ended their engagements with prayers for the president and a firm pledge to support the government’s vision for the holistic development of their communities.