ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zango Coordinator urges embrace of education in Zango communities

By Osman Dawda II Contributor
Education Zango Coordinator urges embrace of education in Zango communities
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The National Coordinator for Zango Development, Alhaji Baban Lami Abu Sadat, has called on parents and young people in Zango communities across the country to fully embrace government policies that promote human and community development.

During separate engagements with traditional, religious, and women leaders in Kasoa and Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region, Alhaji Abu Sadat emphasized that education remains the foundation for sustainable progress.

Addressing gatherings of chiefs, imams, and magajias (women leaders) as part of his nationwide familiarization tour, he encouraged parents to make the education of their children, especially girls, a top priority. He described it as a critical tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment within Zango communities.

"Education is the gateway to every opportunity," he stated. "We cannot talk about developing our Zangos if our children are not in school. Parents must take advantage of the government’s policies, including scholarships and job creation initiatives, to secure a better future for the next generation,” he added.

Alhaji Abu Sadat also highlighted the current administration's strong commitment, under President John Dramani Mahama, to improving the lives of people in Zango and Muslim communities. This, he said, is reflected in several interventions focused on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education, and infrastructure development.

Responding to his remarks, Odikro Sani Seidu, Chief of Kasoa Zango, speaking on behalf of sub and tribal chiefs as well as religious leaders, praised President Mahama’s deep interest in the development of Zango and Muslim communities across the country. He described it as a defining feature of inclusive leadership.

Chief Awudu Issaka of Gomoa Nyanyano also commended the government, singling out the appointment of Alhaji Abu Sadat as National Coordinator for Zango Development. He described it as “one of the best appointments,” adding that “the president could not have chosen a better person.”

The traditional and religious leaders ended their engagements with prayers for the president and a firm pledge to support the government’s vision for the holistic development of their communities.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

16 minutes ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

50 minutes ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

54 minutes ago

Bodies of the 8 victims recovered from the accident scene Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from hel...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

2 hours ago

They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland — Bawumia mourns fallen ministers in Helicopter crash "They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland" — Bawumia mourns fal...

2 hours ago

Late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed ‘No day passes without me thinking of death’ — Murtala’s words a day before heli...

2 hours ago

‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash ‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash

2 hours ago

Stop converting your shops into clinics – FDA warns Over The Counter medicine sellers 'Stop converting your shops into clinics' – FDA warns Over The Counter medicine ...

3 hours ago

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio Helicopter crash: ‘We’re with Ghana in this grief’ — Sierra Leone President Maad...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line