Fiapre Court discharges popularly radio presenter accused of defiling 14-year-old girl

Bismarck Nana Poku

The Fiapre Circuit Court in the Sunyani West Municipality has acquitted and discharged a popular radio presenter accused of having had countless sexual intercourses with a 14-year-old primary six girl.

The accused person, Bismarck Nana Poku, a radio presenter at the Sunyani-based Sompa FM was standing trial at the court presided over by Akua Adomah Addae.

He was arrested barely a year ago and granted GHC8,000 bail with two sureties, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

When the case was heard on Monday, August 5, 2025, the Presiding Judge told the court that the prosecution could not “prove beyond reasonable doubt” that the accused person committed the crime, and withdrew the case against the accused person, accordingly.

On July 5, 2024, around 2000 hours, a video of someone who took part in a live Radio Programme at Sompa FM in Sunyani was intercepted on social media in which the person is heard claiming to have had countless sexual intercourse with one Maame Yeboah, aged 14 years.

According to the prosecution, the said Maame Yeboah was in primary six at Dormaa-Ahenkro. The police initiated investigations into the matter, identified and arrested the accused person, while the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) assisted the Police in investigations.

Barimah Agyekum, the counsel for the accused person, later told the media in an interview that his clients hosted a programme on public education and just created a scenario for people to appreciate the fact that your sins will definitely find you out.