ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 06 Aug 2025 Crime & Punishment

Fiapre Court discharges popularly radio presenter accused of defiling 14-year-old girl

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Bismarck Nana PokuBismarck Nana Poku

The Fiapre Circuit Court in the Sunyani West Municipality has acquitted and discharged a popular radio presenter accused of having had countless sexual intercourses with a 14-year-old primary six girl.

The accused person, Bismarck Nana Poku, a radio presenter at the Sunyani-based Sompa FM was standing trial at the court presided over by Akua Adomah Addae.

He was arrested barely a year ago and granted GHC8,000 bail with two sureties, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

When the case was heard on Monday, August 5, 2025, the Presiding Judge told the court that the prosecution could not “prove beyond reasonable doubt” that the accused person committed the crime, and withdrew the case against the accused person, accordingly.

On July 5, 2024, around 2000 hours, a video of someone who took part in a live Radio Programme at Sompa FM in Sunyani was intercepted on social media in which the person is heard claiming to have had countless sexual intercourse with one Maame Yeboah, aged 14 years.

According to the prosecution, the said Maame Yeboah was in primary six at Dormaa-Ahenkro. The police initiated investigations into the matter, identified and arrested the accused person, while the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) assisted the Police in investigations.

Barimah Agyekum, the counsel for the accused person, later told the media in an interview that his clients hosted a programme on public education and just created a scenario for people to appreciate the fact that your sins will definitely find you out.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

16 minutes ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

50 minutes ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

54 minutes ago

Bodies of the 8 victims recovered from the accident scene Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from hel...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

2 hours ago

They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland — Bawumia mourns fallen ministers in Helicopter crash "They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland" — Bawumia mourns fal...

2 hours ago

Late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed ‘No day passes without me thinking of death’ — Murtala’s words a day before heli...

2 hours ago

‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash ‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash

2 hours ago

Stop converting your shops into clinics – FDA warns Over The Counter medicine sellers 'Stop converting your shops into clinics' – FDA warns Over The Counter medicine ...

3 hours ago

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio Helicopter crash: ‘We’re with Ghana in this grief’ — Sierra Leone President Maad...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line