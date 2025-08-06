Gomoa Central NPP Women's Organizer declares intention to contest Constituency Chair position

The Gomoa Central Constituency Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Dinah Aubyn, has formally declared her intention to contest for the position of Constituency Chairperson once nominations are opened.

Madam Aubyn, who has served four consecutive terms as the Women’s Organizer, believes her extensive experience and deep understanding of party dynamics place her in a strong position to lead the constituency’s affairs as the party seeks to reclaim the parliamentary seat in the 2028 General Elections.

She has also pledged to foster unity among party members and bridge internal divisions if given the mandate to lead as Chairperson.

Addressing journalists at her residence in Gomoa Brofoyedur, Madam Aubyn affirmed her readiness to contest and called on party supporters to rally behind her to help reinvigorate the NPP’s base in the constituency.

She expressed concern over the party’s current state following its defeat in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024, noting that morale has significantly dwindled—especially due to the loss of the parliamentary seat.

"Nevertheless, I want to assure that all is not lost, we shall surely bounce back to recapture the seat if we put all hands on deck for the task ahead," she said.

Madam Aubyn emphasized her strong ties across the political spectrum, adding that her name commands respect and familiarity within the constituency.

"Dinah Aubyn is a household name in the Gomoa Central Constituency, it cut across political divide because every individual person can attest to her good relationship with the people, be it NPP, NDC, CPP or whatever," she noted.

She reiterated her commitment to the upcoming primaries and her resolve to revive and strengthen the NPP’s presence in Gomoa Central.

"Let me put on record that am ready and well prepared to contest for Constituency primaries as Chairperson and will steer the affairs of the NPP in Gomoa Central Constituency to achieve its target," she added.

She attributed the party’s electoral setback to internal conflicts and disunity.

"The NPP under our former Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah performed creditably to the satisfactory of the people in the all the 31 Communities and helmets in the Constituency, but disunity, backbiting and other negative activities of party members including some Constituency Executives led us to where we are now, it is time to rise up now under the leadership of Dinah Aubyn," she stated.

Madam Aubyn further assured that under her leadership, the NPP in Gomoa Central would rise stronger than ever and reclaim its lost glory.

Commenting on the party’s upcoming presidential primaries, she urged aspirants to maintain decorum and unity during their campaigns.

"Every candidate who wants to contest for the Presidential primaries is potential; however, only one person will be given the nod, we should not wash our dirty clothes in public, it would affect the fortune of the party come 2028 General Elections," she cautioned.