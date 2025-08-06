ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

Headlines Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has announced that power has been fully restored to Tamale and surrounding communities following a temporary blackout caused by a strike action.

Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) had earlier withdrawn their services in protest over what they described as rising threats and attacks on their personnel in the line of duty.

The industrial action left several homes and businesses in the Northern Region without electricity for days.

In response, Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor led a delegation to Tamale on Tuesday, August 5, to engage all relevant stakeholders.

His meetings included the Northern Regional Minister, Tamale Mayor, leadership of NEDCo and VRA, police and national security officials, as well as traditional leaders in the region.

In a statement dated August 6, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Richmond Rockson, said: “As a direct result of the Ministry’s proactive engagement, power has been fully restored to the affected areas. The staff of NEDCo and VRA have rescinded their decision to suspend services.”

“The Ministry urges residents to refrain from any acts of aggression towards NEDCo and VRA staff as they carry out their duties,” the statement added.

This comes after the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, declined to receive the Minister at the Gbewaa Palace, insisting that power must first be restored before any dialogue could take place.

86202531937-osjvm0y442-img7256.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF

40 minutes ago

Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported

1 hour ago

Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

1 hour ago

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer EOCO is one of the most underfunded security agencies — Raymond Archer laments

1 hour ago

NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer polls NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer poll...

1 hour ago

Cte dIvoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike 

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye Cocoa pricing: ‘Ato Forson, Eric Opoku deceived farmers just for votes’ — Miracl...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Shatta’s ‘stolen’ Lamborghini: Lifestyle audit must be a norm in Ghana — Solomon...

4 hours ago

Shatta Wale on seized lamborghini "I don’t know any Nana Amuah, I’m just a third-party owner" — Shatta breaks sile...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line