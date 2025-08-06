Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has announced that power has been fully restored to Tamale and surrounding communities following a temporary blackout caused by a strike action.

Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) had earlier withdrawn their services in protest over what they described as rising threats and attacks on their personnel in the line of duty.

The industrial action left several homes and businesses in the Northern Region without electricity for days.

In response, Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor led a delegation to Tamale on Tuesday, August 5, to engage all relevant stakeholders.

His meetings included the Northern Regional Minister, Tamale Mayor, leadership of NEDCo and VRA, police and national security officials, as well as traditional leaders in the region.

In a statement dated August 6, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Richmond Rockson, said: “As a direct result of the Ministry’s proactive engagement, power has been fully restored to the affected areas. The staff of NEDCo and VRA have rescinded their decision to suspend services.”

“The Ministry urges residents to refrain from any acts of aggression towards NEDCo and VRA staff as they carry out their duties,” the statement added.

This comes after the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, declined to receive the Minister at the Gbewaa Palace, insisting that power must first be restored before any dialogue could take place.