EOCO is one of the most underfunded security agencies — Raymond Archer laments

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has lamented the limited financial support his outfit receives from government.

According to Mr Archer, among the security agencies in the country, EOCO is one of the most underfunded, a situation he says leaves him deeply concerned.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, August 6, the EOCO boss noted that the agency could achieve much more if it were given the needed resources.

“We are one of the most underfunded security agencies among our peers. And to be honest, when I see my colleagues, sometimes I feel pretty sad, especially having worked and consulted for some of the more advanced agencies around the world. I feel like there’s a lot this agency can give if we pay just a little bit more attention to it,” he said.

This comes after EOCO, on Tuesday, August 5, acting on a request from the FBI and the US Justice Department, seized a 2019 Lamborghini Urus from the residence of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale at Trassaco Valley.

EOCO says the luxury vehicle is linked to proceeds of crime involving a convicted Ghanaian fraudster currently serving a sentence in the United States.

In a press release on the same day, the Office noted that Shatta Wale cooperated fully during the operation and even pleaded with officers to allow him to surrender the car quietly in order to protect his public image.

EOCO is a specialised agency responsible for monitoring, investigating, and prosecuting economic and organised crime in Ghana.

Its mandate also includes the recovery of proceeds of crime and related matters and collaborates with both local and international institutions to achieve its objectives.