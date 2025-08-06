ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Commercial Drivers Express Frustration

By Abdul Karim Adizatu
Opinion Some commercial vehicles
WED, 06 AUG 2025
Some commercial vehicles

The recent 15% reduction in transport fares after a drop in fuel prices and the appreciation of the cedi was expected to ease the financial burden on Ghanaians. This reduction took effect from May 24, 2025 and applied to shared taxis, intra-city transport ('trotro'), intercity transport (long distance) and haulage. However, many commercial drivers in Accra have expressed frustration about how the reduction has reduced their daily income.

Atta, a trotro driver on the Osu to Abokobi road, said the government's call to reduce fares has negatively impacted their earnings.

“There is even the introduction of the D-Levy, where we're taxed for one cedi on every litre of fuel we purchase, also prices of spare parts haven't been reduced. The fare reduction just made things worse,” he said in an angry tone. “The road to Abokobi is also bad. We spend more money maintaining our cars than before.”

According to Atta, the supposed fuel price relief the government promised has not been implemented to support drivers, as other operational costs remain high. “Our income level has fallen drastically,” he added.

Moro, a trotro mate, who has worked for 12 years, shared a similar view. “After paying for fuel, sales, and ticket, there's nothing left. My wife doesn't even believe me when I tell her how little I earn.”

Another driver said he could make ends meet under the previous government, but not anymore.

These drivers threatened that they might mobilise for a nationwide strike if the government doesn't take measures to support them.

Mr. Kwaku Gyan, Secretary of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Branch 2 at Osu, confirmed that many drivers were unhappy with the fare reduction directive.

While the Ashanti Regional Chairman of GPRTU, Alhaji Sumaila Boakye, in an interview on May 24, 2025 urged spare parts dealers and service providers to also reduce the cost of their goods and services – following GPRTU's decision to reduce transport fares – there has not been any confirmed nationwide response to this call.

Although some vendors in Abossey Okai claimed they have reduced prices of spare parts slightly due to the cedi's appreciation and easing imports costs, many drivers say they have not noticed any significant difference in the prices.

This lack of coordinated price drop has prompted commercial drivers to call on the government to intervene with policies that touch on vehicle maintenance costs, road conditions, and fair fare pricing.

As fuel prices rise again, drivers are not smiling at vehicle stations at all. For many of them, the government's promise of economic fairness feels distant.

Now, the question is: who is really benefiting from Ghana's public transport policies – the passengers, drivers, the spare parts dealers, GPRTU, or the government?

By Abdul Karim Adizatu (email: [email protected])

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

45 minutes ago

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer EOCO is one of the most underfunded security agencies — Raymond Archer laments

45 minutes ago

NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer polls NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer poll...

46 minutes ago

Cte dIvoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike 

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

2 hours ago

Dancehall singer Shatta Wale Direct your anger at the person who sold you the ‘stolen’ Lamborghini, not EOCO ...

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye Cocoa pricing: ‘Ato Forson, Eric Opoku deceived farmers just for votes’ — Miracl...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Shatta’s ‘stolen’ Lamborghini: Lifestyle audit must be a norm in Ghana — Solomon...

4 hours ago

Government Forms Interim Management Committee to revive Komenda Sugar Factory Government Forms Interim Management Committee to revive Komenda Sugar Factory

4 hours ago

Shatta Wale on seized lamborghini "I don’t know any Nana Amuah, I’m just a third-party owner" — Shatta breaks sile...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line