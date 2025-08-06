NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated two key committees to oversee its upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The Vetting Committee and the Elections Committee, were constituted by the party’s National Council and officially introduced on Tuesday, August 5, as part of preparations towards the internal polls.

The Vetting Committee is chaired by former Defence Minister Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor, while the Elections Committee is led by former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.

The ten-member Vetting Committee also includes Osei Bonsu Amoah, Elizabeth Ohene, Dr. Lord Commey, and Mr. Frank Davies, among others.

The nine-member Elections Committee also features Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, Mr. William Yamoah, and Her Excellency Barbara Benisa.

Speaking on the development, the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately known as Nana B, expressed confidence in the committees’ ability to deliver a credible election.

“We have confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a free, fair, and transparent election process,” he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday, August 6.

He further urged all stakeholders to give the committees their full support, noting that the exercise is crucial to the party’s future.

“We urge all stakeholders, delegates, and party faithfuls to cooperate with the committee to ensure the success of this crucial exercise,” he stated.