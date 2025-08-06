ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man arrested after lighting cigarette using French war memorial flame

By RFI
Europe AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN
WED, 06 AUG 2025
AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN

French police were on Wednesday considering whether to charge a man who was arrested for lighting a cigarette using the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

France's Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, said a man was arrested on Tuesday for violating a burial site, tomb, urn or monument erected in memory of the dead on Monday.

"He was taken into custody and admitted the facts," Retailleau added.

A video of a man stooping and lighting his cigarette from the flame at the tomb was widely shared on social media, with French newspaper Le Figaro reporting that it was filmed by a Latvian tourist and initially shared on TikTok.

"You cannot ridicule French remembrance and get away with it," Patricia Miralles, minister for veterans and remembrance, posted on social media in reference to the incident. "This is an insult to our dead, to our history and to our nation."

National Rally MP Katiana Levavasseur, who shared the video of the incident, wrote: "This flame is not just a symbol of remembrance: it embodies the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for our freedom. To desecrate it in this way is to trample on respect and honour."

The tomb, under the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs Elysées, contains the remains of an unidentified soldier killed in the First World War and commemorates France's war dead.

Every year on 11 November, the French president lays a wreath at the tomb to mark the armistice that ended the First World War.

(with newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF

40 minutes ago

Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported

1 hour ago

Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

1 hour ago

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer EOCO is one of the most underfunded security agencies — Raymond Archer laments

1 hour ago

NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer polls NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer poll...

1 hour ago

Cte dIvoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike 

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye Cocoa pricing: ‘Ato Forson, Eric Opoku deceived farmers just for votes’ — Miracl...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Shatta’s ‘stolen’ Lamborghini: Lifestyle audit must be a norm in Ghana — Solomon...

4 hours ago

Shatta Wale on seized lamborghini "I don’t know any Nana Amuah, I’m just a third-party owner" — Shatta breaks sile...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line