Lotto writer remanded for stabbing woman at Somanya

A 47-year-old lotto writer, Joseph Abofu, has been remanded into prison custody over the death of a 50-year-old woman, Martha BediSika, following a violent altercation at a drinking spot in Somanya.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at around 10:00p.m., at a drinking spot located at SRA along the Accra–Somanya road.

According to a police source, a scuffle broke out between the two individuals during which Joseph Abofu stabbed Martha BediSika on the left side of her ribs, near her breast, with a jack-knife.

It explained to the GNA that as the suspect attempted to stab her a second time, the victim defended herself by hitting him on the head with a wooden object she found nearby.

With assistance from her 12-year-old son, she managed to flee the scene and sought refuge in a nearby house.

The occupants of the house, according to the source, came to her aid and rushed her to the Atua Government Hospital.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect reported himself at the Somanya Police Station at Okperpiem, claiming he had sustained head injuries during the altercation.

Shortly after, the victim's twin sister lodged a complaint on her behalf, and both parties were issued medical forms for treatment.

Police visited the victim at the hospital the next day, July 17, to take her statement.

On July 18, the suspect submitted his medical report, which confirmed head injuries that had been stitched.

He was subsequently arrested, examined at the Somanya Polyclinic, and granted police enquiry bail while investigations continued.

However, on Saturday, July 19, around 7:00 p.m., the victim's sister informed police that Martha Bedi Sika had passed away. Following this development, Joseph Abofu was re-arrested, cautioned, and detained for further investigation.

On Monday, July 28, 2025, Joseph Abofu was arraigned before the Somanya Magistrate Court on a charge of murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He was remanded into prison custody by Justice Kwesi Appiatse Abaidoo, who presides over the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court.

He is expected to reappear in court on September 22, 2025, pending advice from the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The death of Martha BediSika has sparked outrage and sorrow among residents of Somanya, particularly in the Sra community, where the victim was a known trader and community member.

