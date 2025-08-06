ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Abosso, Bompieso chiefs warns politicians to stay off their lands as security operatives raid galamsey sites

  Wed, 06 Aug 2025
Mining Abosso, Bompieso chiefs warns politicians to stay off their lands as security operatives raid galamsey sites
WED, 06 AUG 2025

Chiefs of Abosso and Bompieso Communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have condemned the illegal mining activities, warning politicians to keep off their lands.

According to the chiefs, they are worried about the devastations carried out by galamseyers whom they alleged were being supported by the political actors in the constituency and the region.

The chiefs therefore, affirmed and endorsed the ongoing raids by the National Security, National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), and other security agencies.

A press statement issued and signed by Nana Kwesi Appiah II, Chief of Abosso (the odikro of Abosso), commended the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minister for the Interior for their actions thus far.

It also commended the Minister of Defence for his swift response to their call to clear all manner of illegal miners who were operating on their lands without any authorisation, and called for responsible mining practices.

“As traditional leaders and allodia owners of the lands in the area, which stretched from Abosso, Huniso and Bompieso, we are unaware of the activities of the illegal miners, who have years being destroying our lands, farmlands and water bodies with impunity,” it said.

The traditional leaders warned the politicians within and beyond the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality to stop encouraging individuals or groups to encroach on their lands for illegal mining.

They also cautioned against using them as cover to support or continue any unlawful activities, emphasising that they would resist such actions through all legal and legitimate means.

The statement said the Nananom upheld and believed in responsible mining, and that was what they were calling for, and not any act of indiscipline that led to the destruction of their natural resources, which were handed over to them by their ancestors.

It added that as custodians, it was their collective decision and responsibility to protect their forest zones and water bodies.

It said the raid being conducted was also a collective effort and had the consent of Nananom, as the traditional leadership of Abosso and Bompieso, who were committed to the safety and well-being of their citizens, and was devoid of any form of irresponsible mining activities.

“We, through this release, urge the security agencies responsible for the raid to continue their good work, which is aimed at protecting our forest that is currently under siege by political actors,” it stressed.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama President Mahama is emotionally down over the helicopter crash — Haruna Iddrisu

58 minutes ago

Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished in helicopter crash Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished ...

58 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, 6 others dead — Presidency confirms Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, 6 others dead — Presidency con...

2 hours ago

Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF

2 hours ago

Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported

3 hours ago

Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

3 hours ago

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer EOCO is one of the most underfunded security agencies — Raymond Archer laments

3 hours ago

NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer polls NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer poll...

3 hours ago

Cte dIvoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike 

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line