Abosso, Bompieso chiefs warns politicians to stay off their lands as security operatives raid galamsey sites

Chiefs of Abosso and Bompieso Communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have condemned the illegal mining activities, warning politicians to keep off their lands.

According to the chiefs, they are worried about the devastations carried out by galamseyers whom they alleged were being supported by the political actors in the constituency and the region.

The chiefs therefore, affirmed and endorsed the ongoing raids by the National Security, National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), and other security agencies.

A press statement issued and signed by Nana Kwesi Appiah II, Chief of Abosso (the odikro of Abosso), commended the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minister for the Interior for their actions thus far.

It also commended the Minister of Defence for his swift response to their call to clear all manner of illegal miners who were operating on their lands without any authorisation, and called for responsible mining practices.

“As traditional leaders and allodia owners of the lands in the area, which stretched from Abosso, Huniso and Bompieso, we are unaware of the activities of the illegal miners, who have years being destroying our lands, farmlands and water bodies with impunity,” it said.

The traditional leaders warned the politicians within and beyond the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality to stop encouraging individuals or groups to encroach on their lands for illegal mining.

They also cautioned against using them as cover to support or continue any unlawful activities, emphasising that they would resist such actions through all legal and legitimate means.

The statement said the Nananom upheld and believed in responsible mining, and that was what they were calling for, and not any act of indiscipline that led to the destruction of their natural resources, which were handed over to them by their ancestors.

It added that as custodians, it was their collective decision and responsibility to protect their forest zones and water bodies.

It said the raid being conducted was also a collective effort and had the consent of Nananom, as the traditional leadership of Abosso and Bompieso, who were committed to the safety and well-being of their citizens, and was devoid of any form of irresponsible mining activities.

“We, through this release, urge the security agencies responsible for the raid to continue their good work, which is aimed at protecting our forest that is currently under siege by political actors,” it stressed.

