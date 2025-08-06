Three suspects remanded over Gomoa Akoti killing

Three suspects have been remanded into lawful custody by the Awutu Bereku District Court over the murder of a 65-year-old security man at Gomoa Akoti in the Central Region.

According to a myjoyonline report, the accused were arrested in connection with the killing of a security man at a One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) company during a robbery operation.

Samuel Larbie, a 28-year-old businessman; Wisdom Sosu, a 32-year-old motor mechanic; and four others were said to have travelled from Fetteh Kakraba to Gomoa Akoti, where the company is located, and suffocated the security man to death in the course of the robbery.

The suspects allegedly stole coils and copper from two transformers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) mounted at the company.

Nabil Mohammed, a phone dealer who bought the phone of the deceased, has been granted bail with two sureties by the court, presided over by Her Worship Armah Adomako Kwarkye.

He is scheduled to reappear before the court on August 18, 2025.

Court documents indicate that the accused persons went to the abandoned 1D1F company at Gomoa Akoti, on June 30, 2025, where they tied the legs, knees and head of the security man, killed him and stole his Infinix mobile phone valued at GH¢1,800.

The prosecutor revealed that the robbers also stole items from two ECG transformers valued at GH¢250,000, the report indicated.

The prosecutor added that the suspects sold the stolen mobile phone to a phone dealer at Kasoa and the coils and copper in the transformer to another person in Accra.

The prosecutor said the police tracked the mobile phone of the deceased and arrested Nabil Mohammed, who cited Samuel Larbie, leading to the arrest of the other suspects.

After the court proceedings, the brother of the deceased, Peter Dankwa, commended the Ghana Police Service for the arrest of the suspects and also appealed for expedited efforts to arrest the others at large, the report added.

-DGN Online