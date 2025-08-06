ModernGhana logo
GWL sets one-month deadline to end sale of water from hydrants

  Wed, 06 Aug 2025
Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal water connections and unauthorised commercial sales, with the Managing Director, Adam Mutawakilu, announcing a total ban on the use of fire hydrants across the country.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Mr. Mutawakilu said the decision was triggered by an alarming rise in illegal tapping, especially from hydrants operated by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

“We have banned the use of fire hydrants, and the team is assessing those who sell water to tankers commercially,” he revealed. “Looking at the trend it is going, if we realise that out of 10 people, seven have illegally connected [to the hydrant] we will be forced to suspend.”

According to him, initial inspections indicate a disturbing pattern of unauthorised use, prompting the utility provider to launch an aggressive enforcement campaign.

A special task force deployed by GWL began operations on Tuesday, August 5, targeting all commercial water distribution points and verifying the legality of connections.

“The team started yesterday, and we are analysing the data, and by the end of the month, management will be able to put an end to this,” Mr. Mutawakilu added.

He further warned that if violations persist, GWL may have no choice but to escalate its response, including suspending tanker operations in areas where the abuse is most rampant.

The crackdown signals a tough new stance by GWL to protect Ghana’s water infrastructure, ensure fair access to consumers, and stem losses caused by rampant illegal connections and unauthorised distribution.

