The Child in You: What if the healing you need isn’t ahead of you, but buried deep in who you used to be?

There is still a child living quietly inside each of us. This child is not the one in old photo albums, smiling on a birthday or standing in a school uniform. It is not the one praised in report cards or remembered for winning a race or drawing on the wall. The child I am speaking of is much more hidden. It is the one who still feels deeply, even if silently. The one who longs to be held without needing to ask. The one who, after all these years, still wishes someone would say, “Everything is going to be okay,” and mean it. The one who just wants to rest their head in someone’s lap and fall asleep without fear, without thought, and without worry.

Have you ever paused in the middle of your day and felt a sudden heaviness in your chest? Maybe it came when you saw a child running through the rain, barefoot and laughing. Or when a little one asked a ridiculous question with all the sincerity in the world. Or when you overheard a child’s belly laugh, raw and unfiltered. In that moment, everything around you might have stopped. You stopped scrolling. You stopped rushing. You stopped pretending. And you remembered. You remembered a version of yourself that was not tired, not afraid, not guarded.

You remembered when your biggest concern was how to avoid doing your homework. When you could cry freely and someone would rush to check if you were okay. When you could sulk or scream and it would be understood as part of growing. You remembered the time when someone else carried the weight, paid the bills, planned the meals, and protected you from the storm. You remembered being cared for without needing to prove yourself or explain your feelings.

But now, things are different. You cry silently into pillows or behind smiles. You are the one who solves your own problems. You are the one people look up to. You carry burdens that are too heavy for even your adult shoulders, and yet you still show up, every day. You juggle bills, deadlines, heartbreak, and expectations. Sometimes you laugh just to make the silence less loud. Sometimes you smile so that people will stop asking what’s wrong.

Many of us grew up too fast. Not by choice, but by force. Some of us had to become responsible before we were ready. We had to protect others when we barely knew how to protect ourselves. We had to be the strong one, the brave one, the calm one. And in doing so, we lost parts of our childhood that we can never get back. For some, it was poverty that stole those years. For others, it was pain, instability, or the kind of pressure that suffocates innocence.

There are people who became little adults far too soon. They were the ones feeding their younger siblings when there wasn’t enough food. The ones cleaning up the messes of grown-ups who should have known better. The ones chasing approval and affection from people who should have given it freely. The ones tiptoeing in their own homes, trying not to upset the balance. That kind of childhood does not leave quietly. It echoes.

Even as grown adults, many of us still carry a silent yearning that we struggle to name. It is the desire to be nurtured, to be told that we can stop trying so hard, to be reminded that we are enough as we are. It is the ache to finally rest, not just physically, but emotionally. Some of us still miss the father who never came home. Or the mother who was physically present but too tired, too overwhelmed, or too emotionally distant to love us the way we needed. We miss the hug that never came. The birthday party that never happened. The praise that was never given. The tears that were never wiped away.

And then, sometimes, the ache rises again when we least expect it. Maybe it comes while watching a movie where a child is carried to bed by a loving parent. Maybe it comes when a colleague casually talks about their supportive family. Maybe it shows up in a photo of a child holding their mother’s hand. In that moment, the emptiness returns, deep and quiet. Because you remember what you never had. Or you remember how little of it you got.

Today, the pressures are different, but they are still heavy. You worry about rent, about job security, about the future of your relationships. You deal with the constant noise in your mind, the fear of disappointing others, the exhaustion of pretending you have it all together. You fear becoming like your parents in the ways you promised you wouldn’t. Or worse, you fear becoming nothing at all. The nights are long, and the questions grow louder when the world goes quiet.

Sometimes, all you want is just one day. One day to go back. One day to climb the mango tree again, to run through the fields with no shoes, to eat without guilt or counting calories. One day to play freely, to fall asleep without worries, to cry and be comforted without being called dramatic. One day to be carried. To be loved, not for what you do or achieve, but simply because you exist.

Even the elderly, with shaky legs and fading memories, whisper those same wishes to themselves. They look at their grandchildren with smiles, but often those smiles come with longing. Not just for the past, but for something unresolved. In their final moments, it is not the promotions or the possessions they talk about. It is the scent of their mother’s soup, the sound of rain on a zinc roof, the comfort of knowing someone would come when they called.

So today, listen to that child in you. They are still there. Still hoping you will slow down and breathe. Still waiting for your kindness. Still asking to be noticed. Still needing a little gentleness. That child is not asking for much. Just to be seen. Just to be allowed to exist again, even for a little while.

And maybe, just maybe, that is where your healing begins.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

