CediRates Spotlight Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.52 interbank on August 6
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced fluctuations in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.53 and a selling rate of GHS11.02.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.50 for dollar purchases and GHS11.90 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.50 for buying and GHS10.52 for selling.

For the British pound, the average bureau rate stands at GHS13.74 for buying and GHS14.63 for selling.

The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.04.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.04 for buying and GHS12.73 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.22.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates of GHS10.45 and GHS10.40 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering 13.96 and GHS13.95 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have also quoted GHS12.09 and GHS12.08 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.34 each.

