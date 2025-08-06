Bawku SHS reopens under heavy security for 2025 WASSCE candidates

Bawku Senior High School in the Upper East Region has officially reopened under tight security to allow final-year students to sit for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The school was temporarily shut down following a tragic incident in which unknown assailants breached the school wall and fatally attacked a final-year student. The situation prompted school authorities and the Ghana Education Service to suspend academic activities for safety reasons.

As of the time of reporting, over 600 of the 703 registered final-year students, including Visual Arts candidates, had returned to campus. Notably, all 95 Visual Arts students were present on August 5 for the start of their practical examinations.

In interviews, many students expressed a strong preference to remain at Bawku SHS rather than be relocated to unfamiliar schools, particularly as they prepare for their final exams.

“I feel safer and more at peace here on campus than being sent to a school I don’t know,” said Abangiba Lamisi, one of the returning students.

Former SRC President, Musah Atimbilla, acknowledged the morale boost brought about by the visible security presence.

“With the security here, we can now concentrate on our exams and stay happy.”

Another student, Anyaka Awimborim Lorvia, described the current atmosphere on campus as calm and reassuring.

“It’s quiet and peaceful, with no gunshots or disturbances.”

Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics, Ibrahim Akudugu Salifu, who supervised the security screening of students upon their return, stated that the move was a precautionary measure.

“We want to ensure no student brings in any offensive material that could harm others.”

The school’s Headmaster, Rev. Abugbilla Bukari, confirmed that over 600 candidates have so far returned and expressed hope that the remaining students will report soon to take part in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) assessments.

He also appealed to the Ghana Education Service to lift the current suspension and allow the full reopening of the school so that academic activities can resume for students in all year groups.

“We are appealing to the Ghana Education Service to officially reopen the school so full academic work can resume. Our students need to catch up with their colleagues in other schools,” he said.

The school community remains optimistic that with continued security and support from authorities, normalcy will soon be fully restored.