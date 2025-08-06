'You owe us rent for years' — GRA denies NIA's GH¢376million Identity Verification System debt

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has pushed back against claims by the National Identification Authority (NIA) over a reported GH¢376 million debt, accusing the Authority of long-standing rent defaults despite occupying GRA facilities nationwide.

In a press release issued on August 5, 2025, the GRA expressed surprise at the NIA’s recent decision to disconnect it from the Identity Verification System (IVS) platform over what the NIA described as unpaid service fees. The GRA dismissed the claims as misleading and revealed what it called “legacy issues” and procedural breaches on the part of the NIA.

According to the GRA, the alleged debt stems from transactions that occurred before 2025, which, from its own assessment, lacked the necessary regulatory and governance approvals.

“There appears to be a legacy debt inherited as a result of some services rendered to the Authority by NIA prior to 2025,” the GRA noted in its statement. “From the GRA’s present assessment, there were no regulatory and governance approvals for the transaction that created the purported debt.”

More strikingly, the Authority disclosed that for years, the NIA has operated desk offices in GRA premises across the country — without paying a pesewa in rent or utilities.

“As part of the existing arrangements between the two agencies, NIA was allowed and had set up their desk offices at GRA premises nation-wide where they register individuals and issue them with the National Identification cards without paying rent and utilities to the GRA for years,” the statement read.

While the GRA acknowledged the importance of inter-agency collaboration — particularly the integration of the Ghana Card into the national tax system — it questioned the existence of any binding service agreement between the two parties and cited procedural irregularities that complicate payment of the claimed amount.

“There are current high-level discussions between the two agencies in resolving the issues, particularly where GRA has identified some procedural breaches and cannot affirm the existence of a service agreement between the parties,” the GRA added.

Despite the tensions, the tax authority emphasized its willingness to resolve the matter amicably and pledged to continue working in good faith to support national development objectives.

“GRA extends collaborative hands to NIA while emphasizing the need to improve our cordial relationship and resolve matters amicably,” the statement concluded.

The standoff comes days after the NIA disconnected the GRA from its IVS platform, citing non-payment of fees. The platform plays a critical role in real-time identity verification through the Ghana Card system. Its disruption is feared to have implications for tax administration and service delivery.

As both institutions dig in their heels, observers are calling for urgent mediation to prevent further disruption to public service operations and to restore confidence in inter-agency cooperation.