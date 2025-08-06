ModernGhana logo
Tourism Minister charges GTDC Board to drive sustainable growth in the sector

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has charged the Board of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) with promoting sustainable tourism growth by providing strategic leadership and guidance to the company.

She said this during the inauguration of the board on Monday in Accra.

She urged them to help in the government’s agenda to reposition Ghana as a premier destination for tourism investment and cultural promotion.

The minister noted that the GTDC plays a major role in the national tourism strategy and advised the new board to serve with integrity, diligence, and professionalism.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of the Board, Ben Ohene-Ayeh, expressed appreciation to the President and the Minister for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured that the board members under his leadership would give their utmost to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them.

Other members include Prof. Kobby Mensah, Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie, Dora Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, Nangeh Adjoba Kyiamah, Zakaria Tanko Musah, Dr Geoffrey Deladem Tamakloe, Mr Awudu Baguah, and Mr Atsu G. Klugah.

