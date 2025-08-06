Government begins nationwide bi-monthly cash grant for 97th LEAP payment

The Government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has begun the nationwide bi-monthly cash grant for the 97th LEAP payment on Monday in Accra.

Addressing the media, the Sector Minister, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, noted that the 97th cycle, May and June 2025, commenced the implementation of the indexation of the LEAP grant against inflation, resulting in a 25% increase in the cash grant for each beneficiary household.

She disclosed that the government has allocated GH₵150,162,434.00 to support payments for 350,580 households, benefiting around 1,555,677 people nationwide.

“The grant amount for the 97th cycle, including top-up arrears from the 96th cycle, is as follows: One-member household: GH₵320 (97th payment) + GH₵64 (arrears) = GH₵384; Two-member household: GH₵380 (97th payment) + GH₵76 (arrears) = GH₵456; Three-member household: GH₵440 (97th payment) + GH₵88 (arrears) = GH₵528; Four or more-member household: GH₵530 (97th payment) + GH₵106 (arrears) = GH₵636,” she added.

The Minister stated that the LEAP programme under the ministry provides a bi-monthly cash transfer to poor and vulnerable households across the country.

“These households include the elderly poor, persons with severe disabilities without productive capacities, and orphans and vulnerable children,” she said.

She reiterated the government’s continuous commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians and building a society where everyone has a fair chance to succeed.

Dr. Lartey noted that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR), would continue updating and validating beneficiary data to ensure greater efficiency, targeting accuracy, and the inclusion of newly vulnerable groups, especially in the wake of economic shocks, pandemics, and climate-related events.

“I assured all citizens, particularly our LEAP beneficiaries, that the Ministry is working tirelessly to ensure timely and uninterrupted payments. We are also reviewing payment systems to explore more secure and convenient digital channels,” she added.

She urged beneficiaries and other stakeholders to report their grievances to the Ministry through 0303969399, and the following toll-free numbers: 0800800800 or 0800900900.

“To our dear beneficiaries, we say: we see you, we hear you, and we are here for you,” she said.

The LEAP programme aims to reduce poverty and vulnerability by providing sustained consumption support and promoting human capital development.

To qualify for LEAP, households must be poor with vulnerable members, including orphans and vulnerable children, elderly individuals (65+ years) without support, persons with severe disabilities, poor pregnant women, and lactating mothers with infants under one year.