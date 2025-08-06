ModernGhana logo
Bono Regional Police Commander visits STU

Bono Regional Police Commander visits STU
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Yao D Tettegah, has paid a courtesy call on the Management of Sunyani Technical University (STU). This followed a similar visit to him almost two months ago.

DCOP Tettegah, was accompanied by his deputy, ACP George A. Akumah; ACP Dela Dzansi, the Sunyani Divisional Police Commander; ASP George O. Boadu, Staff Officer; ASP Peter Okantey, Operations; ASP Prince Dogbatse, in-charge of Regional Police Intelligence Unit; Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer and Constable Benedicta Gyabaa of the PR office.

Discussions centred on the need to enhance security on campus, strengthening collaboration between the Police and the University’s internal security outfit and the provision of security tips to students periodically, especially during student orientation sessions, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah expressed satisfaction about the cordial working relations that has existed between the University and the Police over the years and stressed the need to strengthen this partnership.

He mentioned the establishment of the Police Post on the University’s main campus as one of the fruits of this collaboration, adding that plans are underway to upgrade the Police Post to a Police Station in the long term.

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah appealed for regular police patrol on campus to deter anyone with bad intentions from carrying out any unlawful activity and further called for additional permanent police personnel to man the Police Post.

DCOP Yao D Tettegah, for his part, pledge to work closely with the University’s management to ensure that everyone can go about their normal duties on campus safely.

Present at the meeting were the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah and the Director of Finance, Mr. Thomas Kwarfo as well as deans and heads of various departments, sections and units.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Richard Kofi Boahen

