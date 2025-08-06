ModernGhana logo
Fire kills woman as it rages through at least 11,000 hectares in southern France

By RFI
France AFP - IDRISS BIGOU-GILLES
WED, 06 AUG 2025
One person was killed and several firefighters were injured after a fire swept through 11,000 hectares of forest between Lagrasse and Ribaute in the Aude region of southern France.

The victim, described as an elderly woman, was found dead in her house in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse as more than 1,500 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out on Tuesday afternoon. 

Seven aircraft dropped thousands of tonnes of water from the air to prevent the flames from reaching homes in the villages of Lagrasse, Fabrezan and Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse. Water drops from the aircraft restarted on Wednesday morning as more than 300 firefighters from neighbouring regions were set to arrive as reinforcements.

Several roads were closed to traffic to allow fire engines to pass more rapidly through the region, said the Aude police authorities on Tuesday night.

Early on Wednesday, the A9 autoroute – one of the main thoroughfares between France and Spain – was closed in both directions between Narbonne and Perpignan as thick smoke drifted over the carriageways. 

Maud Bonnel from VINCI Autoroutes told Radio VINCI Autoroutes: "The Lézignan exit on the A61 is closed because the departmental road that continues from there leads to the fire.

"We are awaiting instructions from the fire brigade, but the fire has not been contained."

Holidaymakers at the Lagrasse and Fabrezan campsites were evacuated as a precautionary measure, along with around 30 houses in the village of Tournissan.

'Conditions right for fire'

"The fire was spreading in an area where all the conditions are right for it to spread. This fire will keep us busy for several days," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture on BFMTV.

Since the beginning of summer, several fires have broken out in the Aude department, which has been affected by drought and high temperatures.

One at the start of July, the largest in the department since 1986, burned through 2,000 hectares and mobilised nearly 1,000 firefighters near Narbonne.

"We've gone from losing an average of 300 to 400 hectares per year in the early 2000s to nearly 1,000 hectares today," Jean-Paul Baylac, head of forest fires at the Aude departmental fire and rescue service, told French news agency Agence France-Presse.

On Tuesday night, President Emmanuel Macron took to social media to call for calm. "All the nation's resources are being mobilised," he said."

(With newswires)

