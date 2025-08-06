Abosso, Bompieso chiefs unite against galamsey, warn politicians

Traditional leaders of the Abosso and Bompieso communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have issued a firm condemnation of illegal mining activities (galamsey) taking place on their lands.

In a joint statement, they accused certain political figures in the constituency and the region of shielding and encouraging these destructive operations.

The declaration was made in a press release dated Tuesday, August 5, 2025, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Abosso Royal Palace on behalf of Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Odikro of Abosso. The chiefs expressed grave concern over the environmental devastation caused by galamsey operators, warning that they would oppose any efforts—especially those by politicians—to further the illegal activities.

"We wish to use this medium to warn all politicians within and outside the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality who have taken it upon themselves to encourage any recalcitrant individuals or groups further encroaching on our lands, mainly to engage in illegal mining activities, to refrain from hiding behind them to support and perpetuate any form of further illegality on our lands as Nanaom will resist such advancement through the appropriate legal and lawful avenues," the statement said.

Public Relations Officer Paa Baidoe confirmed that with the support of the chiefs and elders, the traditional authorities had appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to intervene. Their request resulted in a successful raid led by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operation Squad (NAIMOS) in collaboration with National Security.

"Nananom would like to reiterate that the raid being conducted is a collective effort and has our consent, as the traditional leadership of Abosso and Bompieso, who are committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens, and is devoid of any form of irresponsible mining activities. We uphold and believe in responsible mining, and that is what we are calling for, and not any act of indiscipline that leads to the destruction of our natural resources, which were handed over to us by our ancestors," the statement emphasized.

The chiefs also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for his swift action in responding to their plea, urging the government to ensure all unauthorised mining operations are dismantled and replaced with responsible and regulated practices that respect both the environment and the law.

Below is the full statement:

Dated Tuesday 5, August 2025

For Immediate Release

ABOSSO, BOMPIESO CHIEFS ENDORSE GALAMSEY RAIDS BY SECURITY OPERATIVES- WARN POLITICIANS TO KEEP OFF OUR LANDS

We, the Chiefs and Elders of Abosso and Bompieso communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, do hereby affirm and endorse the ongoing galamsey raids by the joint security led by the NAIMOS and the National Security, mainly to clear all unauthorised groups and individuals who have for some years encroached on our lands.

We are happy that the raid is taking place in our area and would like to commend and thank the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, the Interior Minister and the Defence Minister for adhering to our calls, which have led to this raid.

As traditional leaders and allodia owners of the lands in the area, which stretch from Abosso, Huniso and Bompieso, we do not know the activities of the illegal miners, also known as galamseyers, who have years being destroying our lands, farmlands and water bodies with impunity and ably supported by some section of the political actors, especially in government and in the municipality.

We wish to use this medium to warn all politicians within and outside the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality who have taken it upon themselves to encourage any recalcitrant individuals or groups further encroaching on our lands, mainly to engage in illegal mining activities, to refrain from hiding behind them to support and perpetuate any form of further illegality on our lands as Nanaom will resist such advancement through the appropriate legal and lawful avenues.

Nananom uphold and believe in responsible mining, and that is what we are calling for, and not any act of indiscipline that leads to the destruction of our natural resources, which were handed over to us by our ancestors.

As custodians, it is our collective decision and responsibility to protect our forest zones and water bodies.

Nananom would like to reiterate that the raid being conducted is a collective effort and has our consent, as the traditional leadership of Abosso and Bompieso, who are committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens, and is devoid of any form of irresponsible mining activities.

We, through this release, urge the security agencies responsible for the raid to continue their good work, which is aimed at protecting our forest that is currently under siege by both political, as Nananom are firmly behind them.

END

Signed

Paa Baidoo

PRO