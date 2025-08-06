ModernGhana logo
Bono NADMO holds orientation for newly appointed coordinators

Bono NADMO holds orientation for newly appointed coordinators
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The Bono Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) last Tuesday held an orientation for the newly appointed District and Municipal Coordinators and officers of the organisation for effective performance of their mandates.

The new coordinators and two deputies each from the twelve Districts, attended the orientation to be abreast with their core mandates on managing disasters and similar cases in their respective jurisdictions.

Mrs. Fati Kine-Lam, the Bono Regional NADMO Director, officially welcomed and inducted the new officers into the office and gave them brief training about the mandate and scope of NADMO.

The Officers, after familiarising themselves, were taken through effective operational procedures and individual duties to prevent incidents from happening.

Other issues discussed included events affecting the country, such as flooding and sanitation, which fall within the mandate of NADMO, as well as crucial approaches to tackle them and enhance public safety.

Other areas discussed included hazard prevention programs and activities, disaster responses, recovery measures, and initiatives in collaboration with local communities, public education on disaster-prone areas, and relief item support systems.

Mr. Joseph Yere, the Bono Regional mental health coordinator, took the new regional and District Officers through psychological first aid services delivery to relief affected disaster victims from trauma.

He urged the NADMO officers to endeavor to appear at disaster scenes and help comfort the affected persons, because the NADMO Officer meditates and consoles the disaster victims.

Mr. Yere stated that the NADMO office may not have the capacity to provide all the materials needed for recovery from a hazard situation and therefore advised the district coordinators not to promise disaster victims what NADMO cannot afford.

The NADMO Officers expressed gratitude to the Regional Director and appealed for logistics and equipment such as computers, office spaces, furniture, live jackets, vehicles and motorbikes to improve their work and aid incident responses.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Correspondent

