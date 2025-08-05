NIA cuts GRA off identity verification system over GH¢376million debt

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has confirmed it has disconnected the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from its Identity Verification Service (IVS) platform over a staggering debt exceeding GH¢376 million, citing repeated breaches of agreement and a refusal to settle outstanding obligations.

The disconnection, which took effect on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, was triggered after what the NIA describes as months of unheeded notices and failed attempts to reach a payment or settlement arrangement with the GRA. The IVS platform is a critical national digital infrastructure that enables real-time identity verification via the Ghana Card database—a tool widely used by both public and private institutions.

The disconnection has already raised red flags about possible disruptions to services that depend on the system for identity authentication.

In an interview on Citi Eyewitness News, NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Williams Ampomah Darlas, expressed deep frustration over the GRA’s persistent lack of cooperation.

“We have written to them [GRA] countless times, but we didn’t get a response from them. We decided that we will escalate it. We even went to the extent of escalating it to Parliament… We waited for a while, and GRA was not responding, so we gave them our last notice that was on July 29 to show commitment other than that we will block them from our system. We didn’t hear from them, so effective August 5, we blocked them,” he said.

But the issue, according to the NIA, goes beyond unpaid debts. Mr. Darlas further disclosed that other institutions—including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Lands Commission, and Hubtel—have been accessing NIA data through the GRA without authorisation, a practice the Authority says constitutes a blatant violation of the law.

“What is disheartening is that there are other institutions that are also sourcing data from the GRA, especially ECG, Lands Commission, and Hubtel, which breach the law. And we have reached out to them,” Darlas explained.

He emphasized the NIA’s position, insisting that the continued misuse of its data, coupled with non-payment, has compromised the Authority’s ability to operate effectively.

“You have taken our data, you are not paying what you are supposed to pay to us, and you are giving the data to other institutions, breaching the law with impunity. We got to where we are now as a result of non-compliance. It saddens our hearts because we understand the implications of this. But as an Authority, we also need to work; this is affecting our operational abilities.”

The NIA is now demanding immediate accountability and resolution, warning that its ability to maintain and sustain the vital IVS infrastructure is being severely undermined by the current impasse.

As the fallout continues, there are growing calls for high-level intervention to ensure data integrity, protect institutional mandates, and restore access to one of Ghana’s most essential digital services.