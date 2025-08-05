ModernGhana logo
Four arrested over murder of security guard at 1D1F project site in Gomoa Ojobi

  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Police in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have arrested four individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a private security guard assigned to a One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) site in Ojobi.

The lifeless body of the victim, 65-year-old Alexander Kwaku Boateng, was discovered on June 30 under disturbing circumstances. His head had been wrapped in a plastic bag, suggesting death by suffocation, while his hands and feet were tightly bound, pointing to a premeditated and violent attack.

The crime scene investigation revealed that the site’s electricity transformer had been tampered with. The internal components, along with several electrical cables, were stolen, valued at an estimated GHS 250,000.00. The apparent motive was theft, executed with cold precision and deadly intent.

Following an intelligence-led operation, the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command apprehended four suspects believed to be linked to the crime. The suspects include 28-year-old businessman Samuel Larbie and 32-year-old motor mechanic Wisdom Sosu, who have been identified as the prime suspects in the murder.

Also arrested were Nabil Mohammed and Mahmoud Kadir, who are alleged to have purchased stolen property from the crime scene. Among the items recovered was the victim’s Infinix Smart 8 mobile phone, reportedly sold for GHS 1,800.00.

According to police, four additional suspects remain on the run and are being actively pursued. Authorities have assured the public that all efforts are being made to bring the remaining fugitives to justice and ensure a thorough prosecution of those involved.

The murder has shocked the Ojobi community and raised fresh concerns over the safety of workers stationed at remote industrial projects. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to support the ongoing investigation.

