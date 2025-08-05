Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus stolen from USA – EOCO confirms

Shatta Wale posing behind his luxury Lamborghini Urus

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has officially confirmed the seizure of a luxury Lamborghini Urus from Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

The seizure was part of a high-level international operation involving U.S. federal agencies.

In a press release dated August 5, 2025, EOCO disclosed that the vehicle was confiscated at Shatta Wale’s residence in Trassaco Valley during a coordinated operation in June, following a formal request from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice dating back to 2023.

The Lamborghini, according to EOCO, is believed to have been acquired with funds linked to financial crimes committed by Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States.

“The car was seized from one Charles Nii Armah, aka Shatta Wale,” the EOCO statement revealed. “The officers were professional and civil, and the search and seizure occurred without incident.”

The agency further noted that during the operation, the artiste made a personal appeal to EOCO officials, asking them not to publicize the seizure.

“He stated that the vehicle was a big part of his brand and that if supporters saw it being driven away by EOCO, it would destroy his brand,” the statement said.

EOCO confirmed that Shatta Wale was subsequently allowed to surrender the vehicle voluntarily. The Lamborghini is now in the custody of the agency.

The seizure forms part of a wider investigation and asset recovery mission by EOCO’s Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU). The agency noted that both the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice are preparing to file a Mutual Legal Assistance request to initiate the repatriation of the vehicle, which is to be included in efforts to recover a $4.7 million restitution from Amuah.

In a significant twist, EOCO also revealed that Shatta Wale and a former senior official from the National Signal Bureau have been designated as persons of interest in the broader investigation. The agency says both individuals will be invited to assist with ongoing inquiries in the coming days.

The case has intensified public and media scrutiny, with many awaiting further developments in what is shaping up to be one of the highest-profile financial crime investigations involving a Ghanaian celebrity.