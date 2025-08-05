ModernGhana logo
EOCO raids Shatta Wale’s residence over alleged stolen luxury vehicles

  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
EOCO raids Shatta Wale's residence over alleged stolen luxury vehicles
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has reportedly raided the residence of popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, sparking a heated backlash from the musician, who took to social media to lash out at the agency and its leadership.

Though the exact timing of the operation remains unclear, sources suggest the raid is linked to an ongoing investigation into the ownership and authenticity of some of Shatta Wale’s luxury vehicles. According to unconfirmed reports, EOCO has had the artiste under surveillance for some time.

The controversial raid has provoked a furious response from Shatta Wale, who unleashed a series of posts accusing EOCO’s Executive Director, Raymond Archer, of political sabotage. In a strongly worded message, he claimed the EOCO boss’s actions could damage the electoral fortunes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Raymond Archer EOCO BOSS, Ibe you go make NDC go out of power next 4yrs. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for !!!!” Shatta Wale wrote.

He further accused Archer of abusing his office and humiliating ordinary Ghanaians under the guise of law enforcement.

“EOCO BOSS, THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA DIDNT PUT YOU IN THAT OFFICE TO COME AND HUMILIATE THE CITIZENS OF THIS COUNTRY..REMEMBER GOD NO SLEEP!!” he added.

The explosive claims have quickly gained traction online, fueling debate over the scope and conduct of EOCO’s operations, as well as the agency’s relationship with high-profile figures.

EOCO has yet to publicly comment on the incident or confirm whether Shatta Wale is the subject of a formal investigation. Meanwhile, the artiste’s public confrontation with the agency continues to stir political and public attention.

