Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance set for August 30

The family of the late legendary highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has announced that the one-week observance of his passing will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Accra.

His final funeral rites will take place in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The announcement was made by the family head during an interview with DL FM to formally update the public and fans about the funeral arrangements following the artist’s death.

Daddy Lumba, widely regarded as one of Ghana's most iconic and influential musicians, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness. His death sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, with tributes pouring in from fans, fellow musicians, politicians, and cultural icons.

As part of the series of activities leading to his burial, a candlelight vigil was held in his honour on Saturday, August 2, at the Independence Square in Accra. The emotional night brought together thousands of fans, friends, and music lovers, who sang along to his songs and shared memories of how his music impacted their lives. Many were dressed in black, holding candles and placards with inscriptions such as “Rest in Power Lumba” and “Your Music Lives On”.

Daddy Lumba's illustrious music career spanned over three decades. With more than 30 albums to his name, his unique voice and songwriting earned him a revered place in Ghanaian music history. Some of his timeless hits include “Sika Asem, Biribi Gyegye Wo, Seese Wo, Sika, Odo Asem, Opono Hini Me, Aben Wo Ha and Makra Mo.

Details regarding the specific venue for the one-week observance in Accra and the full funeral programme in Kumasi will be communicated in due course, the family noted.

The family also appealed to the public, fans, and well-wishers to continue to pray with them and support the family as they prepare to give the music icon a befitting farewell.

“The one-week observance will be held on August 30, while a date for the funeral will be communicated soon. The venue will be communicated as well. We appeal to Ghanaians to support us in giving Daddy Lumba a befitting burial,” the family head said.