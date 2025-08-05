ModernGhana logo
We were not consulted on 20% transport fare increment — GPRTU

TUE, 05 AUG 2025

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it was not consulted on the decision to increase transport fares by 20% effective Friday, August 8.

According to the union, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) usually engages them, along with the Ministry of Transport, to agree on a fair adjustment before any public announcement is made.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, August 5, the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the union was surprised by the announcement.

“In fact, when we saw this communiqué, we were a bit surprised, because we have no idea about this very instrument. As we normally do, our records will prove that this has never happened — that only GRTCC will come out with the communiqué,” he said.

He added, “Normally, what happens is that anytime there is a need for increment, the GPRTU, GRTCC, and the Transport Ministry hold negotiations and agree on it. Then, we issue a joint statement, and someone signs on behalf of GPRTU. This has been the process all this while.”

Meanwhile, the GRTCC has explained that the increment was necessary due to rising operational costs, including increases in spare parts prices and a newly introduced GHS1.00 levy on each litre of fuel, which has pushed fuel prices up by 8%.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 5, the Council said the new fares will apply to shared taxis, intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance), and haulage transport services.

