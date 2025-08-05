Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo Is Squarely within the Ambit of Professional Legality

I read the quite cogent opinion piece titled “Suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo’s $10 M ECOWAS Showdown Tests Ghana’s Democratic Pillars” (Modernghana.com 7/17/25) with definitely more than casual or glancing interest. In the afore-referenced article Nana Karikari, who describes himself as a “Senior Analyst of Political and International Affairs,” poignantly casts the “showdown” between the historically unprecedentedly suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo by President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama as one that has the far-reaching potentiality and consequence of shaping Ghanaian Jurisprudence and, indeed, Continental African Jurisprudence as a whole, for the foreseeable future.

We shall, however, highlight what we deem to be a few of the most salient aspects of this clearly partisan and politically motivated attempt to literally and scandalously reduce the stature and the status of both the position of the Chief Justice of the august Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG) and the country’s Judicial Establishment , as a whole, to the downright abject level of the footstool or the doormat of the Mahama Presidency. Author Karikari does not delve deeply into the extent to which the longstanding Anti-Judicial-Establishment Rhetoric of President Mahama, over the temporal span of at least a decade, may have seriously undermined what might otherwise have been envisaged to have been squarely predicated on merit and therefore professionally and morally unimpeachable, such as the flat and the adamant refusal by the Mahama-appointed Acting Chief Justice, Mr. Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, to admit to the validity of the suspended Chief Justice’s application to injunct the procedural basis upon which the decision by President Mahama and his minions and subalterns was arrived at, including the blatantly crude and cavalier invocation of Article 146 of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution by the Mahama Presidency.

In the main, the Suspended Chief Justice cites Articles 5, 7, and 15 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as having been egregiously and flagrantly violated by President Mahama and his official assigns at both Jubilee House and the Office of the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayiné, and the latter’s Deputy, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai. The afore-referenced Articles of the African Human and People’s Rights Charter, we are informed, deal with such critical matters as human dignity, fair hearing and the adjudication of grievances vis-a-vis a conducive working climate.

We have already written and published extensively on the longstanding and the globally infamous antipathy for the entire establishment of the country’s Judiciary by the man the globally acclaimed Founding-Father of whose own political party, namely, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), bitterly and incessantly described as Ghana’s most thoroughgoing corrupt leader in the postcolonial era. We are on the latter count or score, of course, referring to the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings.

But what is even more peevishly scandalous to put into sharp focus here is the downright disingenuous and patently trite and myopic argument by Mr. Kwaku Ansa Asare, the former Director of the Makola, Accra, based Ghana School of Law, that Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey-Torkornoo egregiously erred by not completely exhausting herself of each and every avenue of recourse for redress of her grievances locally or within the country before filing her $10 million (USD) suit with the Human Rights Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr. Ansa Asare’s argument is downright and blatantly absurd and unspeakably disingenuous because it deliberately and callously disregards the fact that the Mahama-appointed Acting Chief Justice, Mr. Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, is a well-known passionate National Democratic Congress’ partisan whose brother is also widely alleged to be the proprietor of Radio Gold, the putative media propaganda mouthpiece of the National Democratic Congress. As well, relatively long before her politically motivated suspension, for reasons that have yet to be fully disclosed to the Ghanaian public, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s name was being recklessly and rampantly bandied about by the media as a newly elected President Mahama’s foremost choice for Chief Justice, in the highly likely event of the forcible removal of the former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-appointed Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo.

Which is also why any glib talk of “foot-shooting” on the part of the plaintiff, as Mr. Ansa Asrae sought to portray it recently, is actually more appropriately in consonance with the politically motivated conduct of the Mahama Presidency than Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo. At this juncture, as well, it absolutely goes without saying that whatever integrity and credibility that the Mahama cabinet appointees, especially the Attorney-General and his Deputy, had going in may almost definitely and effectively have been lost or dissipated into the proverbial thin air.

Which is also why one can also not but unreservedly agree with the Commonwealth Association of Lawyers (CLA) that his globally longstanding and infamous attempt to have the members of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment at his beck and call, indefensibly constitutes President Mahama’s imperious determination to effectively nullify and eviscerate the statutorily inviolable autonomy and the judicatory independence of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment, a move and a conduct that eerily and direly presages a fast-creeping climate of junta dictatorship on the part of this infamous military uniform-addicted and ballot-snatching megalomaniac. This is where matters presently stand, Dear Reader.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

