Health taxes is one practical solution to Africa’s health finance challenges — WHO D-G

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged African governments to adopt health taxes as a realistic way to tackle the continent’s health financing gap.

He believes the continent cannot build a strong and self-reliant health system without making bold decisions on domestic revenue generation.

Speaking at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in Accra on Tuesday, August 5, Dr. Ghebreyesus said raising the taxes on harmful products like tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks by 50% can save lives and generate substantial revenue.

“One practical solution is health taxes. A 50% price increase on harmful products like tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks could generate an additional $3.7 trillion globally within five years and save millions of lives,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for broader global reforms in how health systems are governed, adding that WHO is working to ensure a more democratic and equitable global health order.

“Beyond domestic reforms, global change is essential. WHO is using its presence on global forums, from the G20 to the UN and the BRICS group, to call for a more democratic, fairer and accountable global health architecture,” he stated.

The summit, themed “African Health Sovereignty in a Reimagined Global Health Governance Architecture,” is focused on restructuring global health systems to reflect Africa’s needs, priorities, and leadership.

Among the key deliverables are the launch of the SUSTAIN Initiative, the formation of a Presidential High-Level Panel on global health governance, and the endorsement of the Accra Compact, a shared African vision for health sovereignty.