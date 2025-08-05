ModernGhana logo
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: The Right Choice for NPP and Ghana’s Future in 2028

By Emmanuel Osei
As Ghana looks ahead to the 2028 elections, the nation must choose a leader not based on empty promises or nostalgia but on a proven record of innovation, integrity, and impact. That leader is Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his time as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia showed that he is not just capable of leadership but excels at it. He led Ghana through a digital revolution, modernizing systems that had been broken for decades. From introducing the GhanaCard as a universal ID and certified travel document to launching the Mobile Money Interoperability system and the GhanaPost Digital Address system, his policies made and continue to make everyday life simpler, faster, and more transparent for millions of Ghanaians.

But his vision didn’t stop there. Under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, Ghana became home to the largest medical drone delivery service in the world, delivering life-saving supplies to over 2,800 health facilities. He championed the Ghana.gov platform, digitalized passport processing, introduced the e-pharmacy system, and made it possible to buy electricity and renew NHIS memberships using a mobile phone. These are not mere projects, they are game changers that have improved lives across all regions and income levels.

He understands that real development is about investing in people. To prepare Teachers and Students for the Digital World, while leveraging on ICT tools to accelerate socio-economic development, he launched the One Student One Laptop and One Teacher One Laptop initiative on June 12th, 2024, and September 2021 respectively. While the One Student One Laptop aimed at boosting computer literacy and technological proficiency among young Ghanaian students, the One Teacher One Laptop initiative equipped teachers to access teaching and learning resources to improve performance, a foundational stone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, highly dependent on ICT skills.

More so, he implemented a No-Guarantor Student Loan policy using the Ghana Card. These are policies designed not for headlines, but for impact, especially on the youth, who represent Ghana’s future.

Ghana is on the brink of a new industrial age, and it needs a President who understands and is committed to the future. Dr. Bawumia is not just prepared, he already laid the foundation. Electing him as the NPP’s flagbearer and as President in 2028 is not only logical, it’s also necessary.

It’s time to reward hard work, innovation, and vision. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the leader the NPP and Ghana needs.

Emmanuel Osei
Party Membership Management Consultant.

Member - NPP Atlanta, Georgia USA

