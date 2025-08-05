ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site

  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
Social News DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

The Board of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has appealed to the government to intervene in the alleged sale of its former Accra Regional Office.

The Board said the land, located within the Energy City enclave, was compulsorily acquired by the government for redevelopment, prompting the relocation of the DVLA's Greater Accra Regional Office.

A site inspection, led by Mr George Spencer Quaye, Chairman of the DVLA Board, on Monday, revealed that the old office premises had been converted into a bonded warehouse and “rented out” to a private entity.

Speaking to journalists during the visit, Mr Quaye expressed concern about the private occupation of the property, contrary to the original purpose of the land acquisition.

“We have been informed reliably, concretely, the lands here that government compulsorily took for the Energy City project is now being sold to individuals, private individuals.

“When government takes a land for a specific cost and is unable to attend to that cost, what happens? The land must be reverted to its original owners. In this case, we haven’t seen that,” he said.

The relocation of the DVLA Regional Office followed the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' redevelopment of the Energy City area, which affected several state institutions.

The Ministry subsequently handed over a new office complex at Narhman, in the Ga East Municipality, to serve as the DVLA's new Greater Accra Regional Office.

However, Mr Quaye disclosed that the new office and its land were not registered in the name of the DVLA, but rather in the name of a private developer.

“As we speak, that office or that land is not in the name of DVLA. If we want it, we have to pay the private developer. Meanwhile, we have a land that can host us,” he said.

85202554142-0g830m4yyt-whatsapp-image-2025-08-05-at-140136e333568b-1024x768

85202554143-j5eq27t2gb-whatsapp-image-2025-08-05-at-140136e333568b-1024x768

Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, said the Authority would formally petition the Attorney-General, Special Prosecutor, and National Security for intervention.

He stated that the DVLA would not relent in its efforts to reclaim the property and would “fight” to restore the property of the Authority.”

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Three burnt to death in fiery motorbike collision at Manso Watreso Three burnt to death in fiery motorbike collision at Manso Watreso

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong enters 2026 NPP presidential race, picks nomination forms Kennedy Agyapong enters 2026 NPP presidential race, picks nomination forms

1 hour ago

DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site

1 hour ago

Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining at Asante Bekwai Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mini...

2 hours ago

We were not consulted on 20% transport fare increment — GPRTU We were not consulted on 20% transport fare increment — GPRTU

2 hours ago

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Health taxes is one practical solution to Africa’s health finance challenges — W...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn I want to make Ablekuma North an NDC stronghold — Ewurabena Aubynn

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Africa must take active role in shaping its own health destiny — Mahama

3 hours ago

Former Nigerian President, Olugun basanj Allocate 25% of health insurance funds to manage the health architecture — Obasa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line