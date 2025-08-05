Communication Minister urges new Ghana Post Board to drive digital transformation

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has urged the newly constituted Governing Board of the Ghana Post Company Limited to spearhead the transformation of the national postal service into a vital player in Ghana’s digital economy.

In his remarks, he emphasised that the appointment of the new board aligns with the President’s broader vision to reset key public sector institutions for inclusive national development.

He challenged the board to reposition Ghana Post as an essential pillar of the country’s 24-hour economy and digital transformation agenda.

“For most young Ghanaians today, the concept of a post office is alien. That should not be the case. In countries like the UK and the US, the postal service is still integral to national life. We must bridge that postal gap,” the Minister stated.

He disclosed ongoing legislative efforts aimed at supporting the transformation of the postal sector, including plans to rebrand the regulator from the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to the Postal, Courier and Logistics Services Regulatory Commission.

Highlighting key priorities for the board, Mr. George tasked members with conducting a full inventory and legal audit of all Ghana Post properties and joint ventures, investigating and addressing alleged undervaluation and mismanagement of assets, and forging strategic partnerships that position Ghana Post at the center of biometric passport delivery, university admissions, and security services recruitment.

He also called for expanding synergy between Ghana Post and the Ministry’s rural telephony infrastructure to promote nationwide service accessibility.

The Chairperson, Ms. Petra Aba Asamoah, expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged her commitment to “clean house” and support management in realizing the Minister’s vision of a revitalized Ghana Post.

Other members of the Board include: Mr. Alexander Yaw Arphul, Ms. Rita Sraha, Mr. Jerry John Kofi Aseidu, Dr. Samuel Ayeh, Mr. Edward Perry Nelson, and Ms. Susanna Asaabea Nyampong.