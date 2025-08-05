ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Communication Minister inaugurates Ghana Domain Name Registry Board to reclaim digital sovereignty

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
General News Communication Minister inaugurates Ghana Domain Name Registry Board to reclaim digital sovereignty
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Ghana Domain Name Registry (GDNR), charging them with the responsibility to reclaim full control over Ghana’s country code; .gh and to lead transformative reforms in its management.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Accra, the Minister emphasised the urgency of restoring national sovereignty over Ghana’s digital identity assets, expressing concern that the .gh domain has been under private management for years.

“That is a national security risk. It is unacceptable for a sovereign digital identity asset to be operated privately,” he stated.

Mr. George disclosed that resolving the long-standing eight-year impasse over domain control was his priority upon assuming office. Under his leadership, the Ministry has initiated the technical and financial processes required to transition the .gh domain from the private operator Ghana.com to full government control, in partnership with the GDNR.

He called on the new Board to demonstrate strong leadership in safeguarding Ghana’s stake in Africa’s remaining IPv4 and IPv6 resources.

The Minister tasked the Board with several key responsibilities, including promoting national digital identity by encouraging the use of .com.gh among businesses, streamlining and fully digitizing the domain registration process, proposing legislative reforms that mandate .gh registration as part of company incorporation or renewal, enforcing compliance across all public sector agencies, and exploring revenue-generation models to sustain GDNR operations.

“This Board has the opportunity to leave a legacy. Let’s make .gh a symbol of national pride and digital sovereignty,” he stated.

Mr. George further underscored the need for public confidence and international credibility in Ghana’s domain governance, highlighting that the reforms must be transparent, inclusive, and technically sound.

The newly inaugurated GDNR Board is chaired by Estelle Akofio Sowah and includes members Wisdom Donkor, Solomon Tetteh Mensah, Christabel Aretha Mfoama, Prof. Ayikwei Addo, Gideon Enoch Abbeyquaye, Prof. Amos Kabo Bah, Dr. Paul A. Danquah, and Eric Ogum Akumiah.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Shatta Wale posing behind his luxury Lamborghini Urus Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus stolen from USA – EOCO confirms

23 minutes ago

EOCO raids Shatta Wale’s residence over alleged stolen luxury vehicles EOCO raids Shatta Wale’s residence over alleged stolen luxury vehicles

27 minutes ago

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey DVLA Boss vows legal action over alleged $3million land scandal at 37 Office

50 minutes ago

Daddy Lumba Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance set for August 30

1 hour ago

Ive not eaten for 3days, if you dont help me I might be visited by Asamando — Gospel musician begs Mahama 'I've not eaten for 3days, if you don't help me I might be visited by Asamando' ...

1 hour ago

COPEC Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah 1% fuel levy doesn’t warrant punishing Ghanaians with 20% transport fare increme...

1 hour ago

Julius Debrah Julius Debrah headlines 5th National Business Honours Gala

2 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong enters 2026 NPP presidential race, picks nomination forms

2 hours ago

DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site

2 hours ago

Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining at Asante Bekwai Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mini...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line