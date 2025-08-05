Communication Minister inaugurates Ghana Domain Name Registry Board to reclaim digital sovereignty

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Ghana Domain Name Registry (GDNR), charging them with the responsibility to reclaim full control over Ghana’s country code; .gh and to lead transformative reforms in its management.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Accra, the Minister emphasised the urgency of restoring national sovereignty over Ghana’s digital identity assets, expressing concern that the .gh domain has been under private management for years.

“That is a national security risk. It is unacceptable for a sovereign digital identity asset to be operated privately,” he stated.

Mr. George disclosed that resolving the long-standing eight-year impasse over domain control was his priority upon assuming office. Under his leadership, the Ministry has initiated the technical and financial processes required to transition the .gh domain from the private operator Ghana.com to full government control, in partnership with the GDNR.

He called on the new Board to demonstrate strong leadership in safeguarding Ghana’s stake in Africa’s remaining IPv4 and IPv6 resources.

The Minister tasked the Board with several key responsibilities, including promoting national digital identity by encouraging the use of .com.gh among businesses, streamlining and fully digitizing the domain registration process, proposing legislative reforms that mandate .gh registration as part of company incorporation or renewal, enforcing compliance across all public sector agencies, and exploring revenue-generation models to sustain GDNR operations.

“This Board has the opportunity to leave a legacy. Let’s make .gh a symbol of national pride and digital sovereignty,” he stated.

Mr. George further underscored the need for public confidence and international credibility in Ghana’s domain governance, highlighting that the reforms must be transparent, inclusive, and technically sound.

The newly inaugurated GDNR Board is chaired by Estelle Akofio Sowah and includes members Wisdom Donkor, Solomon Tetteh Mensah, Christabel Aretha Mfoama, Prof. Ayikwei Addo, Gideon Enoch Abbeyquaye, Prof. Amos Kabo Bah, Dr. Paul A. Danquah, and Eric Ogum Akumiah.