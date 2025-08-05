ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I want to make Ablekuma North an NDC stronghold — Ewurabena Aubynn

NDC Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn
TUE, 05 AUG 2025
Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, says her goal is to transform the constituency into a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) through visible development and dedicated leadership.

Her victory in the recent parliamentary rerun marked the first time the governing NDC has won the seat since 1996 when the New Patriotic Party first partook in parliamentary elections in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, August 5, Madam Aubynn said her focus is to bring leadership closer to the people and use her mandate to deliver lasting change.

“I want to leave a legacy that people would look at and admire. I mean, bring leadership close to home, bring the people close to leadership, and also through hard work, obvious development and projects, turn the seat into an NDC one,” she said.

She also thanked her supporters, party leadership, and family for their role in her journey, adding that her presence in Parliament will be used to strongly advocate for the needs of the people.

“I’ll begin from the constituency, because they have given me this mandate. Without their support, I wouldn’t have been in Parliament in the first place,” she stated.

The first-time MP further promised to be a true representative of her people by championing their concerns in Parliament and ensuring that governance translates into real benefits for the people of Ablekuma North.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn I want to make Ablekuma North an NDC stronghold — Ewurabena Aubynn

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Africa must take active role in shaping its own health destiny — Mahama

1 hour ago

Former Nigerian President, Olugun basanj Allocate 25% of health insurance funds to manage the health architecture — Obasa...

3 hours ago

Minority NPP slams govt over “insulting, sakawa” cocoa farm gate price for 2025/26 season Minority NPP slams gov't over “insulting, sakawa” cocoa farm gate price for 2025...

3 hours ago

New Police taskforce formed to combat stolen vehicles importation New Police taskforce formed to combat stolen vehicles importation

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Afadjato South, Frank Afriyie GHS128 increase in cocoa price per bag more valuable than NPP’s GHS1,030 increme...

3 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi New cocoa price has exposed the lies NDC said in opposition — Adomako Kissi

3 hours ago

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC needs Akwatia seat to deepen NPP’s punishment over bad governance — Gbande

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Man slashes 9-year-old boy hand with cutlass over sugarcane at Kotei Kumasi: Man slashes 9-year-old boy hand with cutlass over sugarcane at Kotei

4 hours ago

Robbery suspect arrested after early morning chase in Ashaiman Robbery suspect arrested after early morning chase in Ashaiman

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line