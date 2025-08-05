I want to make Ablekuma North an NDC stronghold — Ewurabena Aubynn

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, says her goal is to transform the constituency into a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) through visible development and dedicated leadership.

Her victory in the recent parliamentary rerun marked the first time the governing NDC has won the seat since 1996 when the New Patriotic Party first partook in parliamentary elections in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, August 5, Madam Aubynn said her focus is to bring leadership closer to the people and use her mandate to deliver lasting change.

“I want to leave a legacy that people would look at and admire. I mean, bring leadership close to home, bring the people close to leadership, and also through hard work, obvious development and projects, turn the seat into an NDC one,” she said.

She also thanked her supporters, party leadership, and family for their role in her journey, adding that her presence in Parliament will be used to strongly advocate for the needs of the people.

“I’ll begin from the constituency, because they have given me this mandate. Without their support, I wouldn’t have been in Parliament in the first place,” she stated.

The first-time MP further promised to be a true representative of her people by championing their concerns in Parliament and ensuring that governance translates into real benefits for the people of Ablekuma North.