Africa must take active role in shaping its own health destiny — Mahama

Health President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 05 AUG 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African nations to take charge of their health systems and define their own path toward better healthcare outcomes.

He said Africa must move beyond being a dependent player in the global health space and instead lead with its own ideas, priorities, and resources.

Mr. Mahama made the call while speaking at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit which brought together African leaders, health experts, and global partners in Accra on Tuesday, August 5, to reimagine global health governance with Africa at the center.

“It must be that Africa must no longer be the patient. It must be the driver, it must be the author. It must be the architect and the advocate of its own health,” he said.

The President announced two major steps aimed at achieving this vision, the formation of a Presidential High-Level Task Force on Global Health Governance and the launch of the SUSTAIN Initiative.

These, he explained, will help realign Africa’s health financing and systems around its real needs.

“This is a bold African-led platform that will align our national budgets with our health priorities… It will foster cross-border learning, innovation and accountability,” he stated.

The summit, which is being held under the theme “African Health Sovereignty in a Reimagined Global Health Governance Architecture,” seeks to push for health systems that reflect Africa’s realities, leadership, and long-term development priorities.

Among key outcomes, the summit will unveil a Presidential High-Level Panel to develop a new global health governance framework, launch the SUSTAIN Initiative to promote country-led and investment-driven health systems, and endorse the Accra Compact, a unified continental vision for health sovereignty and equitable health partnerships.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

