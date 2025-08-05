Allocate 25% of health insurance funds to manage the health architecture — Obasanjo urges Africans Leaders

Former Nigerian President, Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ, has called on African governments to dedicate at least 25 percent of their health insurance funds to strengthening the continent’s health infrastructure and systems.

He made the call at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit held in Accra on Tuesday, August 5, where leaders and health experts are meeting to shape Africa’s role in global health governance.

Mr. Obasanjo stressed the need for African nations to look inward and build resilient health systems that are less dependent on foreign support.

“I believe that there’s actually no country in Africa today that doesn’t have health insurance in one form or the other. We can expand and enhance health insurance, and 25% of our health insurance fund can be used to manage our health architecture and go into health infrastructure,” he said.

He also advocated for an integration of herbal medicine into national health policies, arguing that many global pharmaceutical products have their roots in traditional remedies sourced from local communities.

“So the herbs that we have in our villages and rural areas are useful, and even the pharmaceuticals of the world have 80% of what they sell to us having their origin from herbs,” he stated.

The summit, which is being held under the theme “African Health Sovereignty in a Reimagined Global Health Governance Architecture,” seeks to push for health systems that reflect Africa’s realities, leadership, and long-term development priorities.

Among key outcomes, the summit will unveil a Presidential High-Level Panel to develop a new global health governance framework, launch the SUSTAIN Initiative to promote country-led and investment-driven health systems, and endorse the Accra Compact, a unified continental vision for health sovereignty and equitable health partnerships.