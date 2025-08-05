Minority NPP slams gov't over “insulting, sakawa” cocoa farm gate price for 2025/26 season

The Minority Caucus on Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs has launched a scathing attack on the government over what it describes as a grossly inadequate farm gate price for cocoa, warning that the decision risks collapsing the livelihoods of thousands of farmers across the country.

At a press conference on Monday, Ranking Member on the Committee, Isaac Yaw Opoku, expressed outrage at the newly announced price of GH₵3,228.75 per 64-kilogram bag for the 2025/2026 season. The figure represents a mere 4.2 percent increase from last year’s GH₵3,100.00 — a move the Minority says is both economically unjustifiable and morally indefensible.

He described the marginal increment as a betrayal of Ghana's cocoa farmers, calling it a “Sakawa price” that falls woefully short in light of soaring global cocoa prices.

“This is a slap in the face of farmers who have sustained the economy for decades,” Opoku declared.

The Minority was quick to remind the public of lofty promises made by top government officials during the 2024 campaign season. They recalled how Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, then in opposition, assured farmers of GH₵6,000 and GH₵7,000 per bag, respectively, if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came to power.

Those promises, the Caucus argues, now ring hollow.

In questioning the basis for the current pricing model, the Minority took direct aim at COCOBOD’s Chief Executive, who had previously suggested that Ghana’s farm gate price would outstrip that of Côte d’Ivoire. The reality, however, paints a different picture. Available data shows Ivorian farmers are receiving the equivalent of GH₵3,635 per bag — nearly GH₵407 more than what Ghanaian farmers are being offered.

The disparity, the Minority warned, is likely to further encourage cross-border smuggling and undermine efforts to stabilise the cocoa trade.

The opposition also condemned the government’s failure to uphold President Akufo-Addo’s 2020 promise to pay farmers at least 70 percent of the Free on Board (FOB) price. With world market prices peaking at $12,000 per metric ton, they argue that Ghanaian cocoa producers should be earning no less than GH₵3,718 per bag — a full GH₵489 above the new rate.

Beyond pricing, the Minority is demanding full disclosure on how revenue from the 2024/2025 season was managed, including all transfers, grants, and cocoa-related support received in 2025.

They also accused the government of deceptive practices in the distribution of farming inputs, claiming that fertilisers and insecticides marketed as “free” are in fact being deducted from the FOB price — further eroding farmers' income.

According to the Caucus, disillusionment is mounting among cocoa farmers, with some now contemplating a shift to illegal mining as a more viable source of livelihood.

They called for an immediate review of the farm gate price and demanded that the government fulfil its promises, implement a fair pricing policy, and take urgent steps to restore trust and confidence in the cocoa sector.

“The sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa industry is at stake,” the Minority warned. “We must act now to restore dignity, fairness, and hope to our farmers.”